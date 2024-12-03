Russian actress killed after large waves sweep her out to sea in Thailand

KOH SAMUI, Thailand – A 24-year-old Russian actress was killed after being swept away by a large wave on a rocky outcrop in Thailand, according to authorities and local media.

Koh Samui Tourist Police said they responded to a call about 1:30 p.m. last Friday after the tourist went missing near the Lad Koh viewing point in the Surat Thani Province.

The woman was later identified as Kamilla Belyatskaya, according to Khaosod, a local daily newspaper. FOX Weather had not independently confirmed her identity as of publication.

Belyatskaya's body was recovered less than a mile away on the beach near Impiana Resort the following evening, police said.

According to CCTV footage released by police, Beliatskaya was seen sitting alone on her foam yoga mat on the rocky area. Just moments later, a large wave struck, tragically sweeping her off the rocks.

Beliatskaya was last seen struggling in the water, the newspaper said, but rescue efforts were hampered by dangerous sea conditions, with waves reaching heights of nearly 10 feet. Water rescue teams searched for her but suspended their operations due to worsening sea conditions.

"During monsoon season, we constantly warn tourists, especially at high-risk areas like Chaweng and Lamai beaches, where red flags indicate no swimming," Chaiyaporn Subprasert, head of the Samui Rescue Center, told local media.

While the area isn't a designated swimming spot, Subprasert added, the unexpected wave may have caught Belyatskaya off guard.