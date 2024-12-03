New York troopers rescue stranded heart transplant patient during crippling winter storm

PORTLAND, N.Y. – New York State troopers braved a severe winter storm to save the life of a woman desperately needing a life-saving heart transplant.

The 64-year-old woman and her husband were traveling from Rochester, New York, to the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio last Friday when they became stranded on State Route 5 in Portland, New York, due to treacherous road conditions, New York State Police said.

"(She) had a battery-powered heart pump, and before the situation became critical, the husband made contact with a nurse from Cleveland Clinic," troopers said.

State police, using a specialized utility vehicle, located the stranded couple and created a plan to transport the woman to safety.

First responders managed to escort her to the Portland Fire Department, then to Westfield Memorial Hospital. From there, she was flown to the Jamestown Airport and ultimately airlifted to the Cleveland Clinic for her critical heart transplant.

"This is an incredible story of perseverance and coordination!" troopers praised. "The actions of the troopers, medical staff and transportation teams highlight how critical teamwork and quick thinking can save lives, even in the face of severe weather conditions."

The first significant lake-effect snowstorm of the season buried cities from Michigan to New York under 3-5 feet of snow . The storm finally began to wind down Tuesday after the relentless rounds of winter weather paralyzed travel as people tried to get home after the busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The extreme weather led to low visibility due to snowfall rates reaching up to 4 inches per hour, which overwhelmed crews working around the clock to try to keep highways and roads clear of as much snow and ice as possible.

During the storm, state police said they responded to numerous incidents in areas of western New York along the Interstate 90 corridor from Buffalo to the Pennsylvania state line.

Troopers have assisted more than 100 disabled vehicles, investigated nearly as many property damage collisions and investigated seven personal injury wrecks.

FOX Weather has reached out to the woman's family to determine the outcome of the surgical heart procedure. We have yet to receive an update.