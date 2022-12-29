The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Temperatures warm as Buffalo digs out

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, and there is only one day left in the year.

Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Work to dig out from Buffalo blizzard continues as temps warm

The feet of snow left behind by the holiday weekend blizzard in Buffalo will take a while to remove. Both residents and workers alike have been working to clear paths so some sense of normalcy can return to the town on the shores of Lake Erie. One milestone in the recovery process came Thursday when the travel ban that was in effect since the blizzard was lifted. Residents are still being asked to limit travel, though.

next Image 1 of 9

prev next Image 2 of 9

prev next Image 3 of 9

prev next Image 4 of 9

prev next Image 5 of 9

prev next Image 6 of 9

prev next Image 7 of 9

prev next Image 8 of 9

prev Image 9 of 9

Temperatures will remain above freezing for the foreseeable future in the Buffalo area, which will surely aid in the snow removal process. Some are worried it could lead to flooding.

Another atmospheric river heads for California

A parade of storms has been pounding the west in recent weeks, driven by an atmospheric river. Another of these storms is set to hit California as 2022 comes to an end. Flood Watches have been issued for much of Northern and Central California, with rain Northern California expected to take the brunt of the heavy rain.

Flood alerts issued in California.

(FOX Weather)



More than a foot of snow is likely in the highest elevations. Welcome news for the parched West, but one scientist said it’s too early to celebrate.

Southwest to resume ‘normal operations’

After the cancellation debacle over the holiday weekend, Southwest Airlines said it plans to return to "normal operations" today. Some good news for passengers affected by the mass cancellations came Thursday. They can now submit information for a possible refund or reimbursement.

Bonus reads