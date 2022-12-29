Search

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Temperatures warm as Buffalo digs out

Start your day with the latest weather news – Travel bans have been lifted in Buffalo a week after the blizzard that crippled the region, and another atmospheric river is taking aim at California.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Dump trucks work to clear massive piles of snow in western New York after a crippling blizzard dropped more than 50 inches of snow in areas. As temperatures increase and with rain on the horizon, there is potential for river and creek flooding. 01:28

Buffalo crews work around clock to clear snow on streets

Dump trucks work to clear massive piles of snow in western New York after a crippling blizzard dropped more than 50 inches of snow in areas. As temperatures increase and with rain on the horizon, there is potential for river and creek flooding.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, and there is only one day left in the year.

Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Work to dig out from Buffalo blizzard continues as temps warm

The feet of snow left behind by the holiday weekend blizzard in Buffalo will take a while to remove. Both residents and workers alike have been working to clear paths so some sense of normalcy can return to the town on the shores of Lake Erie. One milestone in the recovery process came Thursday when the travel ban that was in effect since the blizzard was lifted. Residents are still being asked to limit travel, though.

    A person shovels snow into a Buffalo street Dec. 29, 2022. (Robert Ray)

    A front-end loader scoops up ice and snow from a street in a Buffalo neighborhood Dec. 29, 2022. (Robert Ray)

    Snow remains piled around many houses in Buffalo on Dec. 29, 2022, about a week after the blizzard that crippled the region. (Robert Ray)

    Residents and workers remove snow from the streets of a Buffalo neighborhood Dec. 29, 2022. (Robert Ray)

    US National Guard assist in recovery efforts after a record winter storm in Buffalo, New York, on December 28, 2022. (JORGE UZON/AFP)

  • HAMBURG, NY - DECEMBER 27: Mid Shore drive is covered with ice after being battered with waves from Lake Erie along Hoover Beach on December 27, 2022 in Hamburg, New York. The historic winter storm Elliott dumped up to four feet of snow on the area leaving thousands without power and twenty eight confirmed dead in the city of Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs.
    HAMBURG, NY - DECEMBER 27: Mid Shore drive is covered with ice after being battered with waves from Lake Erie along Hoover Beach on December 27, 2022 in Hamburg, New York. The historic winter storm Elliott dumped up to four feet of snow on the area leaving thousands without power and twenty eight confirmed dead in the city of Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. (John Normile)

    BUFFALO, NY - DECEMBER 27: Good Samaritans help to push out a car along South Park Avenue on December 27, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. The historic winter storm Elliott dumped up to four feet of snow, leaving thousands without power and at least 28 confirmed dead in the city of Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images) ( )

    BUFFALO, NY - DECEMBER 27: Residents on Woodside Drive clear heavy snow on December 27, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. The historic winter storm Elliott dumped up to four feet of snow, leaving thousands without power and at least 28 confirmed dead in the city of Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images) ( )

  • Snow blankets the city in this aerial drone photograph in Buffalo, New York, on December 25, 2022.
    Snow blankets the city in this aerial drone photograph in Buffalo, New York, on December 25, 2022. (Photo by Joed Viera / AFP) (Photo by JOED VIERA/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

Temperatures will remain above freezing for the foreseeable future in the Buffalo area, which will surely aid in the snow removal process. Some are worried it could lead to flooding.

Another atmospheric river heads for California

A parade of storms has been pounding the west in recent weeks, driven by an atmospheric river. Another of these storms is set to hit California as 2022 comes to an end. Flood Watches have been issued for much of Northern and Central California, with rain Northern California expected to take the brunt of the heavy rain.

Flood alerts issued in California.
(FOX Weather)

 

More than a foot of snow is likely in the highest elevations. Welcome news for the parched West, but one scientist said it’s too early to celebrate.

Southwest to resume ‘normal operations’

After the cancellation debacle over the holiday weekend, Southwest Airlines said it plans to return to "normal operations" today. Some good news for passengers affected by the mass cancellations came Thursday. They can now submit information for a possible refund or reimbursement.

A Southwest Airlines passenger jet lands at Chicago Midway International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, on December 28, 2022. - The perfect storm of fierce snow squalls, howling wind and sub-zero temperatures forced the cancellation of thousands of flights in recent days, including around 5,900 on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to tracking site FlightAware.com. Most of the cancellations on December 27-28 were at Southwest Airlines, which pulled more than 60 percent of its flights due to cascading logistics issues.

A Southwest Airlines passenger jet lands at Chicago Midway International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, on December 28, 2022. - The perfect storm of fierce snow squalls, howling wind and sub-zero temperatures forced the cancellation of thousands of flights in recent days, including around 5,900 on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to tracking site FlightAware.com. Most of the cancellations on December 27-28 were at Southwest Airlines, which pulled more than 60 percent of its flights due to cascading logistics issues.

(KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP / Getty Images)

