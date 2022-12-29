Southwest Airlines announces plan to return to 'normal operations' Friday after mass flight cancellations
Last week, a powerful blizzard and bomb cyclone caused flight delays and cancellations that had a ripple effect across the U.S. While most airlines were quick to recover, Southwest Airlines wasn’t as fortunate and was forced to cancel thousands of flights.
Southwest Airlines expects to be back under normal operations tomorrow after having multiple days of cancellations across the country.
DALLAS - After thousands of flight cancellations that stranded holiday travelers across the country, Southwest Airlines announced plans to return to normal operations with minimal disruptions on Friday.
This, in part, was due to the weather. However, in an apology from Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan, it was announced that the airline's large fleet of aircraft and flight crews weren't where they needed to be.
"With our large fleet of airplanes and flight crews out of position in dozens of locations, and after days of trying to operate as much of our full schedule across the busy holiday weekend, we reached a decision point to significantly reduce our flying to catch up," he said in the video apology.
A Southwest Airlines passenger jet lands at Chicago Midway International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, on December 28, 2022. - The perfect storm of fierce snow squalls, howling wind and sub-zero temperatures forced the cancellation of thousands of flights in recent days, including around 5,900 on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to tracking site FlightAware.com. Most of the cancellations on December 27-28 were at Southwest Airlines, which pulled more than 60 percent of its flights due to cascading logistics issues.
Stranded Southwest Airlines passengers looks for their luggage in the baggage claim area at Chicago Midway International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, on December 28, 2022. - The perfect storm of fierce snow squalls, howling wind and sub-zero temperatures forced the cancellation of thousands of flights in recent days, including around 5,900 on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to tracking site FlightAware.com. Most of the cancellations on December 27-28 were at Southwest Airlines, which pulled more than 60 percent of its flights due to cascading logistics issues.
Ronkonkoma, N.Y.: Tracy Joline, left, of Tampa Florida, seen frustrated as she works on scheduling a new flight on Southwest Airlines on Dec. 27, 2022, after her prior flight was cancelled at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, New York. (Photo by James Carbone/Newsday RM via Getty Images)
BALTIMORE, MD - DEC 27: In addition to flight delays,cancellations, and reportedly a ticket system crash, hundreds of passengers wait in line to handle their baggage claim issues with Southwest Airlines at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Baltimore, Maryland on December 27, 2022. (Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Los Angeles, CA - December 27: Zoe Schelter, 12, and 9-year-old Milo Schelter wait for their mother went to take care of ticket refunds after Southwest Airlines canceled their from Oakland to Los Angeles yesterday. Schelters drove from Oakland and came to LAX Southwest Terminal 1 to collect their luggage on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Los Angeles, CA - December 27: Cameron Caldwell, left, gets help from Southwest Airlines staff in locating her missing luggage after massive flight cancellation. Hundreds of luggage pieces gathered at baggage claim LAX Southwest Terminal 1 on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
DECEMBER 26, 2022: Bags sit in the Denver International Airport's Southwest baggage section as passengers await to be reassigned a flight.
DECEMBER 26, 2022: Bags sit in the Denver International Airport's Southwest baggage section as passengers await to be reassigned a flight.
DECEMBER 26, 2022: Passengers wait in the Denver International Airport Southwest line after thousands of flights were canceled Monday.
DECEMBER 26, 2022: Security lines at Denver International Airport.
DECEMBER 26, 2022: Passengers wait in the Denver International Airport's Southwest baggage section after thousands of flights were canceled Monday.
DECEMBER 26, 2022: Passengers wait in the Denver International Airport's Southwest baggage section after thousands of flights were canceled Monday.
Ella Silverstein lookup air during her waiting in the line to book flight in front of Southwest Airlines ticket counter at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado on Thursday, December 22, 2022.
In a news release Thursday, Southwest Airlines said it plans to return to normal operations Friday.
"We are encouraged by the progress we've made to realign crew, their schedules and our fleet," the statement read. "With another holiday weekend full of important connections for our valued customers and employees, we are eager to return to a state of normalcy."
Jordan said he spoke with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday to provide an update on the unfolding situation. He shared all the details on what the airline is doing to "make things right" for Southwest Airlines customers.
"We know even our deepest apologies – to our customers, to our employees, and to all affected through this disruption – only go so far," the Southwest statement read.
Southwest Airlines passengers can file claims for reimbursement