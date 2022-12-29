Lakefront neighborhood transforms into surreal frozen wonderland after blizzard's onslaught

FORT ERIE, Ontario – A row of homes that usually have a picturesque front-row seat to the beauty of Lake Erie transformed into a frozen plateau after withstanding hours of a relentless onslaught by the bomb cyclone-fed blizzard last weekend.

The community of Crystal Beach, in the Ontario town of Fort Erie just across the water and border from Buffalo, found itself blasted by wind-blown spray off Lake Erie for hours as temperatures dipped into single digits, freezing all the water draped along the homes' lake-facing side.

After the storm settled, several homes along the beachfront were coated from roof to floor in a solid sheet of ice several inches thick, with layers upon layers of massive icicles hanging from the openings.

The surreal site has since begun to melt as temperatures climbed into the 40s, with temperatures expected to remain above freezing for at least the next several days.