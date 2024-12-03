The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Alberta Clipper to swoop into US on heels of lake-effect snowstorm

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Lake-effect snowstorm to finally wind down Tuesday

The first significant lake-effect snowstorm of the season, which buried cities from Michigan to New York under 3-5 feet of snow , will finally begin to wind down on Tuesday after the relentless rounds of winter weather paralyzed travel as people tried to get home after the busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

On Monday, portions of Interstate 94 outside Hartford, Michigan, were closed after a multi-vehicle crash occurred as the storm was impacting the region.

Alberta Clipper to bring snow to a dozen states on heels of lake-effect snowstorm

Just as communities clean up in the wake of the lake-effect snowstorm, another system known as an Alberta Clipper will be hot on its heels.

The weather event is set to begin on Wednesday when the clipper system tracks down into North Dakota from Canada before zooming across the Great Lakes and into the Northeast by Thursday.

Arctic blast to send temperatures tumbling through the weekend

It's not only the lake-effect snowstorm and incoming Alberta Clipper that are making headlines. A blast of arctic air from Canada has settled across the eastern half of the U.S., and despite a brief "warmup" by midweek, the cold air is expected to stick around through at least the weekend.

The bitter blast of cold air has even reached as far south as Florida, where Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories were in effect on Tuesday morning.

Watch: Drone video shows New York town buried after epic lake-effect snowstorm

The historic lake-effect snowstorm brought life to a stop in several Great Lakes communities, including Copenhagen, New York, which received nearly 5 feet of snow. Drone footage captured by storm chaser Aaron Rigsby reveals the immense scale of the snowfall in Copenhagen on Monday, showing the town buried under a thick blanket of snow.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.