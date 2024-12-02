Drone video shows New York town buried after thundersnow jolts region with over 4 feet of snow

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. – A historic winter storm, fueled by powerful lake-effect snow, has crippled portions of western and northern New York.

Copenhagen, a town nestled near Lake Ontario, bore the brunt of the storm, receiving a staggering 58.8 inches of snow over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Some areas, like Barnes Corners, have seen accumulations of over 5 feet.

Drone footage captured by storm chaser Aaron Rigsby reveals the immense scale of the snowfall in Copenhagen on Monday, showing the town buried under a thick blanket of snow.

On Saturday, a stunning display thundersnow was captured on camera in nearby Watertown. This rare meteorological phenomenon occurs when a thunderstorm develops within a heavy snow band, producing thunder, lightning and heavy snowfall.

A video captured by FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Brandon Copic on Saturday also showed the thundersnow in action in Blasdell , New York.

The region’s proximity to lakes Erie and Ontario makes it susceptible to heavy lake-effect snow events, but seeing it combined with thundersnow is a rare occurrence, the FOX Forecast Center said.

The intense snow band off Lake Erie has caused widespread disruption, with Interstate 90 closed at times and numerous accidents reported.

Snowfall rates as high as 4 inches per hour have also overwhelmed road crews, making travel extremely dangerous.

As the snow bands shift south, the FOX Forecast Center said the threat of heavy snow now extends to the Rochester and Syracuse areas downwind of Lake Ontario. Authorities are urging people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

A change in the wind direction on Tuesday is expected to reduce snowfall rates ahead of the next storm system, which could reinvigorate the pattern by the end of the workweek.