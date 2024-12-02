Second burst of snow in 3 days blankets heartland as Nashville flirts with first measurable snowfall of winter

ST. LOUIS – Light snow is expected to affect Missouri, Illinois and Tennessee into Monday afternoon, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Areas mainly north of Interstate 40 and east of Interstate 24 could see light snow with over a half-inch of accumulation. Higher amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible in isolated spots.

The FOX Forecast Center said this would be St. Louis' second shot of snow in three days and potentially Nashville's first measurable snowfall of the season.

Temperatures will drop below freezing, with some spots dipping into the teens. Highs will struggle to rise above freezing, especially in northern areas due to clouds and a chilly northwesterly wind.

While snow totals will be low, even minimal amounts can make untreated roads and bridges slippery, especially during Monday morning's commute.

Snow should taper off by mid-afternoon in most areas, but lingering flurries might continue into the evening. Temperatures will remain very cold, with highs only in the upper 20s to lower 30s.