The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Freezing weather, snow headed to South

South faces freezing temps, chance of snow

Southern states are bracing for some of the coldest air so far this winter that is set to arrive during the final days of 2023. On top of the freezing temperatures, some places could see snow. While the snow in states such as Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia isn’t expected to amount to much, it is unusual to see snow in this part of the country.

Unsettled weather continues in Northeast

Heavy rain in the Northeast is winding down, but a stretch of unsettled weather will continue in this part of the country until the end of the year. The heaviest rain Thursday will be concentrated in New England, with another batch of rain and snow set to move through the region on Saturday.

The rainfall forecast through Friday.

There’s been a lot of buzz on social media recently about the polar vortex. FOX Weather’s Ian Oliver and Kelly Costa explain what that’s all about.

