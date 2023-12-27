Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Freezing weather, snow headed to South

Start your day with the latest weather news – Some of the coldest air of the season is headed toward the South along with the chance of snow.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
A end-of-year chill is coming to the Southeast to end 2023. On Thursday, cold air will begin to spill across the Southern states, with highs dropping 10-20 degrees below average.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, and there are only three days left in the year. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

South faces freezing temps, chance of snow

Southern states are bracing for some of the coldest air so far this winter that is set to arrive during the final days of 2023. On top of the freezing temperatures, some places could see snow. While the snow in states such as Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia isn’t expected to amount to much, it is unusual to see snow in this part of the country.

FOX Weather's Futuretrack shows snow pushing deep into the Southeast late Friday into Saturday.

(FOX Weather)

Unsettled weather continues in Northeast

Heavy rain in the Northeast is winding down, but a stretch of unsettled weather will continue in this part of the country until the end of the year. The heaviest rain Thursday will be concentrated in New England, with another batch of rain and snow set to move through the region on Saturday.

The rainfall forecast through Friday.
(FOX Weather)

 

Watch this

There’s been a lot of buzz on social media recently about the polar vortex. FOX Weather’s Ian Oliver and Kelly Costa explain what that’s all about.

FOX Weather meteorologist Ian Oliver and Kelly Costa discuss the Arctic Oscillation and how it relates to the polar vortex, a hot topic on social media this week.

