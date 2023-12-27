Watch: Ambulance struck by out-of-control truck on icy road in central Oregon

SISTERS, Ore. – The treacherous icy roads in central Oregon led to a chaotic scene as a driver careened into a police cruiser and ambulance in a terrifying crash captured on camera.

A Black Butte Ranch Police Department officer's body-worn camera shows Tuesday's wreck unfolding in Sisters as police responded to the scene. It happened about 8:30 a.m. on Highway 20 near Suttle Lake's entrance after an initial vehicle had slid off the road due to icy conditions.

After the wreck, paramedics arrived to check on the patient's condition. A Deschutes County Sheriff's Office deputy helped by directing traffic near the crash site. Soon after, an Oregon State Police trooper arrived to gather information about the accident.

"Before he (the trooper) was able to even put his vehicle into park on the eastbound shoulder, his SUV was struck by an Isuzu commercial truck that had lost control on the ice due to speed and the icy conditions," the Black Butte Ranch Police Department said in a Facebook post.

After colliding with the trooper's vehicle, the truck screeched forward, striking the front of a Black Butte Ranch Fire Department ambulance before finally stopping behind it, police said.

Officers added that three paramedics and a patient from the first crash were in the back of the ambulance. No one was injured, and the driver of the Isuzu was cited for careless driving.

"Just a reminder to slow down well below the speed limit when you see emergency lights," the police said. "Our lives are in your hands."