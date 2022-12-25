Search

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Deadly blizzard cripples western New York

Start your day with the latest weather news – deadly blizzard paralyzes western New York, an Alberta Clipper will bring new snow to blizzard-weary northern US and the deep freeze is coming to an end.

Deadly winter storm batters western New York

A powerful and deadly winter storm crippled communities in western New York and left thousands of people in the dark over Christmas weekend.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, and there are only five days left in the year.

Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Deadly blizzard paralyzes western New York

A blizzard has killed several people and crippled western New York. Blinding snow has totaled more than 6 feet in a couple of suburbs of Buffalo. Erie County officials said conditions have been so bad during the storm that emergency personnel were having trouble reaching people stranded in their vehicles.

Officials compared this snowstorm to a blizzard that had similar impacts in 1977. Nearly 30 people were killed during that storm.

The good news is that snow is coming to an end, which will allow crews to dig out the region.

Alberta Clipper brings new snow to blizzard-weary northern US

A fast-moving system is sweeping across the Plains and Midwest to start the week, bringing a new coating of snow to regions hit hard by last week’s blizzard. The Alberta Clipper is fairly weak, so snow totals won’t climb too high. It’ll be in the Northeast by Tuesday.

Snowfall forecast.
(FOX Weather)

 

Deep freeze coming to an end

After days of frigid weather, 2022 will end with above-average temperatures for much of the eastern U.S. Last week, the FOX Forecast Center was talking about sub-zero temperatures in parts of the county. This week, temperatures will rebound to 20 degrees or more above average for some places.

Temperature departures for the end of the week.
(FOX Weather)

 

