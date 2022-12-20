Winter rail adventures: Picturesque train rides worth exploring America

All aboard! If you are looking for a winter adventure to take you on a magical journey across some of America's best backcountry winter wonderlands, look no further.

Whether you are seeking a 45-minute polar express, weekend getaway or two-day excursion, here are four enchanted rail lines worth punching a ticket this winter from the comfort of a warm railcar.

Cascade Canyon Winter Train (Durango, Colorado)

The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad operates out of its original 1882 depot in Durango, Colorado.

From Nov. 19 through May 5, it embarks on a 26-mile winter wonderland journey to Cascade Canyon through May 5. The 5.25-hour roundtrip excursion departs from Durango and journeys to Cascade Canyon, offering views of the Animas River and the snow-clad peaks of the Rocky Mountains of southwestern Colorado.

"Cascade Canyon is a destination like no other and is the perfect setting for a fire-side lunch, photo opportunities or a walk along the Animas River during your 60-minute layover," the railroad said.

The company's signature locomotive, No. 473, has been on the line since 1923.

The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad was voted "One of the World’s Top Ten Most Exciting Train Rides" by the Society of American Travel Writers in 2009.

Strasburg Rail Road (Strasburg, Pennsylvania)

A Christmas tradition has been chugging along for over 60 years at the historic Strasburg Rail Road in Pennsylvania.

Passengers can choose from four specialty-themed rides like the most popular Santa’s Paradise Express every November and December. Santa climbs aboard the historic steam train to greet families as they travel down the tracks to Paradise and back.

"Our standard coaches are beautifully restored in authentic Victorian style. Enjoy the comfort of potbelly stove heat during cold days. During warmer weather, open the windows for some fresh air," the railroad said.

The Rockwell-esque small town of Strasburg is seated in the middle of rural Pennsylvania Dutch Country and home to the oldest continuously operating railroad in North America, according to the Strasburg Rail Road. It's also the most visited heritage railroad in the continental U.S.

The Strasburg Rail Road, which has been in operation since 1832, said they rank as one of the region’s most frequented attractions and the most visited tourist railroad in the continental U.S., with annual ridership averaging 300,000 passengers.

Aurora Winter Train (Anchorage to Fairbanks, Alaska)

If you are ever up in Alaska, the Aurora Winter Train travels weekends between Anchorage and Fairbanks, making the northbound 12-hour journey on Saturday and the return trip on Sunday. They also have select midweek departures.

"Passengers may enjoy the winter wonderland of Alaska’s backcountry from the comfort of a warm railcar, complete with comfortable seats, large picture windows and onboard dining," the railroad said.

The railroad also offers a week-long itinerary that showcases the best of winter in Alaska where you'll enjoy a guided sled dog tour with an Iditarod champion kennel and a viewing of the northern lights.

President Woodrow Wilson put the wheels in motion in 1914, forming the Alaska Engineering Commission to determine the best route for the Alaska Railroad Corporation. Construction on the nearly 500-mile route began in 1915 and concluded in July 1923.

In 1985, the state purchased the railroad from the federal government, and the Alaska Railroad remains a state asset today.

Their locomotive fleet consists of 28 modern 4,000-plus horsepower SD70MAC engines that can haul heavy freight loads. The Alaska Railroad is one of the only railroads in North America that provides both passenger and freight service.

California Zephyr (Chicago to San Francisco)

Amtrak's California Zephyr departs daily on a two-day adventure climbing through the Rockies and the snow-capped Sierra Nevada.

Other highlights include Moffat Tunnel, Colorado's Gore, Byers and Glenwood Canyons, Winter Park, Truckee River, Donner Lake, San Pablo Bay and the Carquinez Strait.

The Zephyr runs between Chicago and San Francisco, coursing through the plains of Nebraska to Denver, across the Rockies to Salt Lake City, and then through Reno and Sacramento into Emeryville/San Francisco.

"Experienced travelers say the California Zephyr is one of the most beautiful train trips in all of North America," Amtrak said.

Passengers can even take their small dog or cat along with them on the train.

Electric Holiday Train O’ Lights (Virginia City, Nevada)

Nothing screams Christmas more than Virginia & Truckee Railroad's Electric Holiday Train O’ Lights, a steam locomotive bedazzled from cowcatcher to caboose in twinkling lights.

Ticketed passengers are able to take in a winterly Nevada as they depart from the railroad's historic 1870 depot in Virginia City, Nevada, as their iron horse chugs along a 150-year-old rail line towards Gold Hill.

Operating for 80 years, Virginia & Truckee Railroad is Nevada’s most famous short line, which connects Reno with Carson City, Virginia City and Minden.

"V&T locomotives and cars have appeared in scores of feature-length motion pictures and the historic equipment is preserved and exhibited in museums in Nevada, California, and as far away as Strasburg, Pennsylvania," the company said.