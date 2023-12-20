The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Serious flood threat in one of the nation’s most populated areas

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, and there are only 10 days left in the year. Today is also the first day of winter. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Southern California faces 2nd day of serious flood threat

A strong storm that has slammed into the West Coast is bringing with it heavy rain that is expected to lead to flooding in Southern California. A Level 3 out of 4 flood risk exists for a second day in the region. A Flood Watch has been issued along the coast and stretches from Santa Barbara south through Los Angeles to San Diego.

A Flood Watch has been issued in Southern California.

Significant flash flooding was ongoing early Thursday morning in the Oxnard area after 3.10 inches of rain fell in one hour, of which 1.99 inches fell in just 40 minutes. Photos shared on social media from Oxnard showed upwards of 2 feet of water on roads.

Christmas Eve storm could create flooding in South

A Christmas Eve storm forecast for the central U.S. could make last-minute holiday shopping and travel tricky for millions of people. The majority of the precipitation, which will stretch from Minnesota to Louisiana, will be rain. However, some snow is expected in the higher elevations and across the northern Plains. A Level 2 out of 4 flood risk has been highlighted for parts of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi.

The flood outlook for Dec. 24, 2023.

A deadly storm in Argentina produced powerful winds that sent an inflatable pink bear at a festival flying into a crowd.

