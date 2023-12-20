Death toll of Tennessee tornado outbreak grows as 7th victim dies from injuries

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Another person has died from injuries sustained during a tornado in Middle Tennessee, bringing the death toll to seven nearly two weeks after the devastating tornado outbreak.

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 11 tornadoes occurred during the Dec. 9 severe weather outbreak in Middle Tennessee and Kentucky that also injured more than 60 people and caused widespread damage to more than 1,000 homes.

Four victims were in Clarksville, Tennessee, where NWS surveyors found peak winds of 150 mph and destruction consistent with an EF-3 tornado from Montogomery County, Tennessee to Simpson County, Kentucky.

TENNESSEE TORNADO DAMAGE SEEN FROM SPACE IN BEFORE-AND-AFTER IMAGES

A Clarksville Police Department public information officer confirmed to FOX Weather the town's fourth tornado victim was 78-year-old Penny Scroggins. She was hospitalized in Nashville after the twister and died on Dec. 16 due to complications from the injuries she sustained, according to the department.

After the twister, a GoFundMe fundraiser was started for Scroggins and her son, John. According to the website, the mother and son lost everything in the tornado. The page was updated this week after Scroggins died.

SECURITY VIDEO SHOWS DIRECT HIT BY TORNADO TO NASHVILLE ELECTRIC FACILITY, CAUSING EXPLOSION

A 10-year-old boy, a 59-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were also killed in Clarksville, according to authorities.

In Madison, an EF-2 tornado damaged hundreds of homes and claimed the lives of three people: a 37-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son.

Community members have started additional fundraisers for surviving tornado victims who lost family during the severe weather outbreak two weeks before Christmas.

The NWS offices in Nashville and Louisville released the final damage survey for the outbreak Wednesday, saying the strong system produced seven tornadoes in Middle Tennessee and additional twisters in West Tennessee, southern Kentucky, Mississippi and Alabama.

The EF-3 tornado responsible for killing four in Clarksville first touched down on Fort Campbell north of the Sabre Airfield. While carving a destructive path of nearly 48 miles, the tornado destroyed 114 homes and significantly damaged about 270 homes. Nearly 1,000 homes were impacted by the tornado, according to the NWS.