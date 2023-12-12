Tennessee tornado victims' families receive outpouring of support after deadly outbreak

MADISON, Tenn. – Families were torn apart when powerful tornadoes barreled through several Middle Tennessee communities on Saturday, taking the lives of six people, including two children.

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 11 tornadoes as part of a severe weather outbreak over the weekend in Middle Tennessee and Kentucky that killed six and injured more than 60 others.

Initial NWS damage surveys found EF-2-rated damage in Madison, Tennessee, where a 37-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman and a 2-year-old boy were killed when multiple mobile homes were destroyed on Nesbitt Lane.

Three other deaths were reported in Clarksville, Tennessee, where an estimated 1,000 homes were damaged or destroyed by an EF-3-rated tornado. A 10-year-old boy, a 59-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were killed, according to authorities.

A GoFundMe page has been started for Eric Davis, the son of tornado victim, Donna Allen, 59. Clarksville Now reports Allen was visiting her son Eric when she was killed by a tornado. According to the fundraiser for Eric Davis, he is the director of young adult programs at Crossroads Campus.

Another fundraiser started for the Burnham family, said they lost their home and their 10-year-old son, Arlan Burnham in the Clarksville tornado. More than $188,000 has been raised from a $5,000 goal.

The nonprofit Hispanic Family Foundation started a GoFundMe for the Mendez family to help transport the bodies of two Madison tornado victims, a mother and her 2-year-old, back to Guatemala.

According to the fundraiser, the family moved to Tennessee from Guatemala 5 months ago to join Felipe Mendez, who "made the decision to leave everything he knew and loved behind to provide a better life for himself and his family."

On Saturday night, the EF-2 tornado tore through the family's mobile home on Nesbitt Lane, killing Felipe's wife, Floridema Gabriel Perez, and their 2-year-old son, Anthony.

"In times of such immense tragedy, it is crucial for our community to unite and support one another," the Hispanic Family Foundation said. "Together, we can ease some of the burden as Felipe faces the unimaginable task of repatriating his wife and son back to Guatemala and arranging funeral services."

Also on Nesbitt Lane, Joseph (JoJo) Dalton, 37, was killed while trying to protect his son and mother, according to a GoFundMe page.

Metro Nashville Police told FOX 17 Nashville the tornado rolled Dalton's home on top of Floridema Gabriel Perez's home.

"Joseph was killed while shielding his son Aiden and mother Joey," the fundraiser organizer wrote. "Little Aiden was badly injured and taken to Vanderbilt to receive medical care. They have lost everything and will need help rebuilding their lives without JoJo."

The GoFundMe organizers hope to raise money to support Aiden's recovery and support Dalton's surviving fiancée, Cassandra Diket. Their neighbors have also started an Amazon wishlist to help them with immediate needs.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee started the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to help those recovering from the tornado outbreak. The foundation told FOX 17 Nashville that Taylor Swift made a $1 million donation to support tornado relief.

A Nashville Electric Service facility received a direct hit from the tornado on Saturday, causing a massive explosion. The area of Madison, north of Nashville, suffered immense damages from the long-track tornado. According to the NWS, the twister traveled nearly 30 miles from north Nashville to west Hartsville with peak winds of 125 mph.