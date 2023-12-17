The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Powerful storm brings flooding, winter weather to eastern US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, and Christmas is only a week away. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Powerful storm system works its way up East Coast

After bringing severe weather and flash flooding to the Southeast over the weekend, a powerful storm system will continue working its way up the East Coast on Monday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, flash flooding, coastal flooding and some strong thunderstorms. The storm wreaked havoc in coastal South Carolina, including Charleston, on Sunday. Record rain fell in Charleston, and Flash Flood Emergencies were issued for several coastal communities.

Flood Watches and Warnings have been posted for a large chunk of the Northeast as heavy rain continues to fall on Monday. According to PowerOutage.US, more than 180,000 customers were without power from New York and New Jersey to New England early Monday morning due to strong, gusty winds knocking down tree limbs and power lines.

On the back side of the system, winter weather alerts have been posted in the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley regions as rain will switch over to accumulating snow.

Flood alerts are in effect for the Northeast through Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Drenching rain, mountain snow forecast for California

It'll be a wet week for the Golden State as a one-two punch of storm systems settles in offshore.

Rainfall increases Monday, spreading south into the Los Angeles area and east into the Sierra Nevada for the first round of rain and snow.

The rain forecast through the workweek.

(FOX Weather)



Florida bear caught on cam stealing reindeer decoration

Well, this bear certainly doesn't have Christmas spirit. Do we think he's working with the Grinch?

