The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Powerful storm brings flooding, winter weather to eastern US

Start your day with the latest weather news – A monster storm that flooded the Southeast will continue to charge north, bringing flooding rain and strong winds to parts of the Northeast on Monday.

December 18, 2023
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Monday, December 18, 2023. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, and Christmas is only a week away. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Powerful storm system works its way up East Coast

After bringing severe weather and flash flooding to the Southeast over the weekend, a powerful storm system will continue working its way up the East Coast on Monday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, flash flooding, coastal flooding and some strong thunderstorms. The storm wreaked havoc in coastal South Carolina, including Charleston, on Sunday. Record rain fell in Charleston, and Flash Flood Emergencies were issued for several coastal communities. 

Flood Watches and Warnings have been posted for a large chunk of the Northeast as heavy rain continues to fall on Monday. According to PowerOutage.US, more than 180,000 customers were without power from New York and New Jersey to New England early Monday morning due to strong, gusty winds knocking down tree limbs and power lines.

On the back side of the system, winter weather alerts have been posted in the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley regions as rain will switch over to accumulating snow

Drenching rain, mountain snow forecast for California

It'll be a wet week for the Golden State as a one-two punch of storm systems settles in offshore.

Rainfall increases Monday, spreading south into the Los Angeles area and east into the Sierra Nevada for the first round of rain and snow.

Florida bear caught on cam stealing reindeer decoration

Well, this bear certainly doesn't have Christmas spirit. Do we think he's working with the Grinch? 

A bear in Longwood, Florida, destroyed a house’s holiday display before taking off with one of the decorative Christmas reindeer. 01:48

Bear steals reindeer decoration from Florida yard

A bear in Longwood, Florida, destroyed a house’s holiday display before taking off with one of the decorative Christmas reindeer.

