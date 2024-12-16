The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Messy winter mix snarling travel for millions along I-95 corridor

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Messy winter weather mix of snow, rain and ice snarling travel along I-95 corridor

The same storm system that produced an ice storm in the Midwest over the weekend has moved into the Northeast, leading to a slow Monday morning commute and a delayed start at several schools across the region.

Snow has been reported in the higher elevations while it's mostly a rain event closer to the Interstate 95 corridor. Conditions should begin to improve by Monday afternoon.

Series of storms threatening early Christmas travel

If you're getting an early start on holiday travel, you may need to prepare for delays on the roads and in the air as a series of storm systems get set to sweep across portions of the U.S.

The storms are expected to bring heavy rain and winter weather to many cities in the eastern half of the country, which will likely lead to early Christmas travel delays.

Cyclone Chido leaves widespread destruction in French territory of Mayotte

The most destructive cyclone to hit the French archipelago of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean in 90 years may have left hundreds of people dead, officials say.

Cyclone Chido struck Mayotte over the weekend with winds gusting at approximately 140 mph, equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale , used by the National Hurricane Center.

Now, the race is on to locate survivors who may be buried under the rubble of destroyed homes and businesses, while officials fear the death toll could continue to soar.

Watch: Tornado rips across California parking lot

A rare tornado ripped across the Northern California city of Scotts Valley over the weekend, flipping cars like toys and snapping utility poles and trees like twigs.

Several people were injured during the brief tornado, which the National Weather Service which was determined to be an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale with winds of 90 mph.

Videos of the tornado show it spinning across a parking lot while other images show the destruction left behind after the severe weather moved through.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

