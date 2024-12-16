Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Messy winter mix snarling travel for millions along I-95 corridor

Today's top weather news for Monday, Dec. 16, 2024: Millions of people in the Northeast are facing a messy Monday morning commute as a burst of rain, snow and ice move through the region.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Monday, December 16, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. 00:52

Weather in America: December 16, 2024

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Monday, December 16, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Messy winter weather mix of snow, rain and ice snarling travel along I-95 corridor

The same storm system that produced an ice storm in the Midwest over the weekend has moved into the Northeast, leading to a slow Monday morning commute and a delayed start at several schools across the region.

Snow has been reported in the higher elevations while it's mostly a rain event closer to the Interstate 95 corridor. Conditions should begin to improve by Monday afternoon.

This graphic shows the winter weather alerts in effect on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024.

This graphic shows the winter weather alerts in effect on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024.

(FOX Weather)

Series of storms threatening early Christmas travel

If you're getting an early start on holiday travel, you may need to prepare for delays on the roads and in the air as a series of storm systems get set to sweep across portions of the U.S.

The storms are expected to bring heavy rain and winter weather to many cities in the eastern half of the country, which will likely lead to early Christmas travel delays.

A series of storms could impact early Christmas travel across portions of the U.S.

A series of storms could impact early Christmas travel across portions of the U.S.

(FOX Weather)

Cyclone Chido leaves widespread destruction in French territory of Mayotte

The most destructive cyclone to hit the French archipelago of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean in 90 years may have left hundreds of people dead, officials say.

Cyclone Chido struck Mayotte over the weekend with winds gusting at approximately 140 mph, equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, used by the National Hurricane Center.

Now, the race is on to locate survivors who may be buried under the rubble of destroyed homes and businesses, while officials fear the death toll could continue to soar.

This photograph shows destroyed building after the cyclone Chido hit France's Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, on December 14, 2024 in the capital Mamoudzou.

This photograph shows destroyed building after the cyclone Chido hit France's Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, on December 14, 2024 in the capital Mamoudzou. At least 14 people were killed in Mayotte when a fierce cyclone battered the French Indian Ocean territory, authorities said on December 15, 2024, with officials warning it will take days to know the full toll. 

(DANIEL MOUHAMADI/AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: Tornado rips across California parking lot

A rare tornado ripped across the Northern California city of Scotts Valley over the weekend, flipping cars like toys and snapping utility poles and trees like twigs.

Several people were injured during the brief tornado, which the National Weather Service which was determined to be an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale with winds of 90 mph. 

Videos of the tornado show it spinning across a parking lot while other images show the destruction left behind after the severe weather moved through.

A dramatic video recorded in Scotts Valley, California, shows a tornado ripping through a parking lot on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. 00:16

Watch: California tornado tears through Scotts Valley parking lot

A dramatic video recorded in Scotts Valley, California, shows a tornado ripping through a parking lot on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.

Tags
Loading...