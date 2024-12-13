See It: Drone video shows frozen New York town buried by lake-effect snow

HAMBURG, N.Y. - New drone video shows the town of Hamburg, N.Y. covered in snow on Friday morning after a lake-effect snow band dumped 33 inches in 24 hours.

The scene revealed lake shores that were frozen along Lake Erie. The drone even captured some ice pancakes on the water's surface.

The area around Hamburg has already received 4–6 feet of snow this winter, exceeding the area's average for an entire season.

Hamburg and the rest of Erie County, New York are one of several under States of Emergency this week. Travel bans were lifted on Friday morning after whiteout conditions prompted the declaration on Thursday.

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray said these were some of the worst driving conditions he has seen in his career.

The heavy snow that has been pummeling parts of western New York and Pennsylvania is expected to taper by Friday evening.

