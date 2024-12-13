Search
See It: Drone video shows frozen New York town buried by lake-effect snow

By Julian Atienza
HAMBURG, N.Y. - New drone video shows the town of Hamburg, N.Y. covered in snow on Friday morning after a lake-effect snow band dumped 33 inches in 24 hours.

The scene revealed lake shores that were frozen along Lake Erie. The drone even captured some ice pancakes on the water's surface.

The area around Hamburg has already received 4–6 feet of snow this winter, exceeding the area's average for an entire season.

WATCH: LAKE-EFFECT SNOWS BRING WHITEOUT CONDITIONS ON I-90 ALONG LAKE ERIE

    The moon viewed from Lake Erie in Hamburg, NY. (Robert Ray/FOX Weather)

    The moon viewed from Lake Erie in Hamburg, NY. (Robert Ray/FOX Weather)

    Whiteout driving conditions Thursday in Hamburg, NY (Robert Ray/ FOX Weather)

  • This image shows chaos on the roads in Hamburg, New York, as a lake-effect snowstorm pounds the region on Dec. 12, 2024.
    This image shows chaos on the roads in Hamburg, New York, as a lake-effect snowstorm pounds the region on Dec. 12, 2024. (Brandon Copic/Fox Weather)

Hamburg and the rest of Erie County, New York are one of several under States of Emergency this week. Travel bans were lifted on Friday morning after whiteout conditions prompted the declaration on Thursday.

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray said these were some of the worst driving conditions he has seen in his career.

The heavy snow that has been pummeling parts of western New York and Pennsylvania is expected to taper by Friday evening.

FEET OF LAKE-EFFECT SNOW PILE UP ACROSS GREAT LAKES AS DANGEROUS WHITEOUT SNARL TRAVEL

In Hamburg, New York, FOX Weather's Robert Ray experiences whiteout conditions and strong winds as lake-effect snow from Lake Erie blasts through the Great Lakes. Visibility is down to about a 10th of a mile in conditions like these.  07:04

Feet of lake-effect snow blasts Western New York, creating dangerous whiteout conditions

In Hamburg, New York, FOX Weather's Robert Ray experiences whiteout conditions and strong winds as lake-effect snow from Lake Erie blasts through the Great Lakes. Visibility is down to about a 10th of a mile in conditions like these. 

