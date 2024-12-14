New York City lifts ban on firework displays ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations

NEW YORK – The show will go on in the City That Never Sleeps despite ongoing drought concerns and the threat posed by fireworks.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and other officials announced Monday that they had lifted the citywide ban on open flames and fireworks following recent rainfall across the five boroughs.

"While we’ve received enough rain in the five boroughs to lift our fireworks and open flame ban, but I want to be clear, we’re nowhere near out of the woods yet," Adams said in a statement. "New Yorkers who get permits for these activities should enjoy them, but we need you to use the utmost levels of caution to prevent fires and keep our parks safe. And the rain we’ve received isn’t nearly the additional foot of rain we’d need to replenish our upstate reservoirs, so we need all New Yorkers to continue conserving water whenever you can."

Dry conditions led to dozens of wildfires erupting in November as drought conditions reached severe levels, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The weather observation site in Central Park recently reported a yearly rainfall deficit of nearly 4" with similar standings in Newark and Queens.

Northeast drought status

Millions of people annually celebrate New Year’s in the city, attending events such as the Times Square ball drop, celebrations in Prospect Park and a midnight run around Central Park.

Some groups that typically host annual firework displays around the city have scaled back and opted for light shows instead of fireworks that could potentially spark a blaze.

One of these locations is Prospect Park, where a small brush fire popped up in mid-November, sending smoke into Brooklyn.

"In light of the unprecedented drought conditions and recent fire, for the first time this year, this 44-year tradition will pivot from fireworks to a light show celebration in Brooklyn’s Backyard. The event will include live entertainment by Quintessential Playlist starting at 10 pm. A festive light show display will begin at midnight in the skies above Brooklyn’s Backyard, featuring beloved iconography including the Brooklyn Bridge, the Big Apple, the Statue of Liberty and more," staff at the Prospect Park Alliance stated.

The celebration of the annual Waterford Crystal Ball drop in Times Square is expected to proceed as usual, continuing a tradition that spans over a century.

Despite recent rainfall, New Yorkers are still encouraged to conserve water whenever possible, as the city faces historic deficits.

Reservoirs were reported to be around 60% of capacity in late November, according to the city’s Department of Environmental Protection.

According to National Weather Service historical records, December is typically one of the wetter months of the year in the Big Apple, with 4.38" of precipitation.