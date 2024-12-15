Hundreds, if not thousands, possibly killed by Cyclone Chido in French territory of Mayotte, official says

The most catastrophic cyclone to hit the French archipelago of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean in 90 years has possibly left hundreds dead.

According to Reuters, prefect Francois-Xavier Bieuville, a senior local French official, said on Sunday, "I think there will certainly be several hundreds, maybe we will reach a thousand, even several thousands."

France's Interior Ministry is reporting at least 11 people killed by the storm, Reuters reported.

Cyclone Chido hit Mayotte on Saturday, Meteo-France said. Mayotte's state service confirmed this was the most dangerous cyclone to hit the island since 1934. The country was put under a cyclonic red alert, signaling imminent danger.

A purple alert was also activated during the height of the storm, placing the entire population on lockdown, including all emergency services, the agency said.

The French General Directorate of Civil Security and Crisis Management said in a post on X that 110 firefighters and rescuers were mobilized to help with clearing operations and rescues, as well as logistical and medical support.

The management agency said reinforcements will continue to arrive in the coming days to provide relief and assistance to those affected by the disaster. And up to 800 Civil Security personnel are expected to be deployed to Mayotte to help.

Photos from Mayotte show emergency and medical personnel arriving on the island to assist in recovery.

More photos show the complete destruction of homes and businesses, with debris from buildings scattered all around the island.

Large sheets of deformed metal from the roofs litter the ground.

Meteo-France told Reuters that Cyclone Chido damaged makeshift housing, government buildings and a hospital.

The storm hit the French archipelago with winds gusting at approximately 140 mph, equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, used by the National Hurricane Center.