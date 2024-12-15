The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Slippery Monday morning commute possible in Northeast, mid-Atlantic

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, and National Cupcake Day. Wrap up your weekend with everything you need to know about this week's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Northeast snow, ice could create tricky Monday morning commute

A storm system is making its way across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Sunday, producing a variety of precipitation types from rain to snow to freezing rain.

While mainly rain is expected along the Interstate 95 corridor, interior areas of the region have been placed under winter weather alerts due to the potential for slick travel Sunday night and into Monday, including the morning commute. A few inches of snow is possible in the higher terrain before the system exits by midday Monday.

This graphic shows the winter weather alerts in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



Early Christmas travel threatened by series of storms this week

A series of storm systems will sweep across parts of the U.S. in the week ahead, potentially creating some travel disruptions for those getting an early start on their holiday getaways.

The most impactful storm might come at the end of the workweek when a winter storm could develop and hit the East Coast, but the FOX Forecast Center cautions that a high amount of uncertainty remains in the details at this time.

Cyclone Chido reportedly kills hundreds, if not thousands, in French territory

The most catastrophic cyclone to hit the French archipelago of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean in 90 years has possibly left hundreds dead. According to Reuters, prefect Francois-Xavier Bieuville, a senior local French official, said on Sunday, "I think there will certainly be several hundreds, maybe we will reach a thousand, even several thousands."

Cyclone Chido struck Mayotte on Saturday with winds gusting at approximately 140 mph, equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale , used by the National Hurricane Center.

Winter begins in 6 days

While meteorological winter has already been underway since Dec. 1, the first day of astronomical winter is just six days away.

The winter solstice occurs Saturday, Dec. 21, at 4:21 a.m. ET. That is the precise moment in time when the Sun is directly aligned with the Tropic of Capricorn (23.5 degrees south latitude), marking the so-called "shortest day of the year" for the Northern Hemisphere.

Watch this: San Francisco Bay Area tornado flips cars, damages businesses

A rare tornado in Northern California on Saturday caused quite a bit of damage as the spiraling vortex flipped cars, damaged homes and businesses and left thousands without power. Photos and videos from Santa Cruz County showed the town of Scotts Valley was the hardest hit, with Christmas shoppers taking cover as the severe weather moved through the region.

Local officials said several people were injured and damage was reported to be significant from the brief tornado, which was determined to be an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale with winds of 90 mph.

