Weather News
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Slippery Monday morning commute possible in Northeast, mid-Atlantic

Wrap up your weekend with the latest weather news. Slick travel is possible for the Monday morning commute in parts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast – the first in a series of storms sweeping across the U.S. that could slow down early Christmas travelers.

By Brian Donegan
Winter weather alerts are in effect from the Great Lakes through the mid-Atlantic and into the Northeast as the regions face a quick blast of rain and winter weather as we close out the weekend and begin the final full workweek before Christmas. 03:21

Rain, snow could slow travel at start of new workweek in Northeast, mid-Atlantic

Winter weather alerts are in effect from the Great Lakes through the mid-Atlantic and into the Northeast as the regions face a quick blast of rain and winter weather as we close out the weekend and begin the final full workweek before Christmas.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, and National Cupcake Day. Wrap up your weekend with everything you need to know about this week's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Northeast snow, ice could create tricky Monday morning commute 

A storm system is making its way across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Sunday, producing a variety of precipitation types from rain to snow to freezing rain

While mainly rain is expected along the Interstate 95 corridor, interior areas of the region have been placed under winter weather alerts due to the potential for slick travel Sunday night and into Monday, including the morning commute. A few inches of snow is possible in the higher terrain before the system exits by midday Monday.

This graphic shows the winter weather alerts in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.
Early Christmas travel threatened by series of storms this week

A series of storm systems will sweep across parts of the U.S. in the week ahead, potentially creating some travel disruptions for those getting an early start on their holiday getaways.

The most impactful storm might come at the end of the workweek when a winter storm could develop and hit the East Coast, but the FOX Forecast Center cautions that a high amount of uncertainty remains in the details at this time.

This graphic shows the potential for a winter storm impacting the East Coast late this week.

Cyclone Chido reportedly kills hundreds, if not thousands, in French territory

The most catastrophic cyclone to hit the French archipelago of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean in 90 years has possibly left hundreds dead. According to Reuters, prefect Francois-Xavier Bieuville, a senior local French official, said on Sunday, "I think there will certainly be several hundreds, maybe we will reach a thousand, even several thousands."

Cyclone Chido struck Mayotte on Saturday with winds gusting at approximately 140 mph, equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, used by the National Hurricane Center.

  A photo taken on December 15, 2024 shows a pile of debris of metal sheets and wood after the cyclone Chido hit France's Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte.
    A photo taken on December 15, 2024 shows a pile of debris of metal sheets and wood after the cyclone Chido hit France's Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte. At least 14 people were killed in Mayotte when a fierce cyclone battered the French Indian Ocean territory, authorities said on December 15, 2024, with officials warning it will take days to know the full toll.

  A photo taken on December 15, 2024 shows residents sitting by a road among piles of debris of metal sheets and wood after the cyclone Chido hit France's Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte.
    A photo taken on December 15, 2024 shows residents sitting by a road among piles of debris of metal sheets and wood after the cyclone Chido hit France's Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte.

  A photo taken on December 15, 2024 shows a pile of debris of metal sheets, wood, furniture and belongings after the cyclone Chido hit France's Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte.
    A photo taken on December 15, 2024 shows a pile of debris of metal sheets, wood, furniture and belongings after the cyclone Chido hit France's Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte.

  The French A440M military aircraft transporting members of the Members of the French Civil protection and French firefighters and medical and emergency equipment, lands on the tarmac as part of an emergency response to bring aid to the small French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, almost cut off from the world after the passage of cyclone Chido, at the French Air Force Base 181 Saint-Denis-La Reunion "Lieutenant Roland Garros" in Sainte-Marie, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, on December 15, 2024.
    The French A440M military aircraft transporting members of the Members of the French Civil protection and French firefighters and medical and emergency equipment, lands on the tarmac as part of an emergency response to bring aid to the small French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, almost cut off from the world after the passage of cyclone Chido, at the French Air Force Base 181 Saint-Denis-La Reunion "Lieutenant Roland Garros" in Sainte-Marie, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, on December 15, 2024.

  French military unload medical and emergency equipment from the A440M military aircraft, aboard of wich rescue teams were transported in an emergency response, bringing aid to the small French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, almost cut off from the world after the passage of cyclone Chido, at the French Air Force Base 181 Saint-Denis-La Reunion "Lieutenant Roland Garros" in Sainte-Marie, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, on December 15, 2024. At least 14 people were killed in Mayotte when a fierce cyclone battered the territory, authorities said, with officials warning it will take days to know the full toll. Rescue workers and supplies are being rushed in by air and sea, but their efforts are likely to be hindered by damage to airports and electricity distribution in a territory where even clean drinking water was already subject to chronic shortages.
    French military unload medical and emergency equipment from the A440M military aircraft, aboard of wich rescue teams were transported in an emergency response, bringing aid to the small French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, almost cut off from the world after the passage of cyclone Chido, at the French Air Force Base 181 Saint-Denis-La Reunion "Lieutenant Roland Garros" in Sainte-Marie, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, on December 15, 2024. At least 14 people were killed in Mayotte when a fierce cyclone battered the territory, authorities said, with officials warning it will take days to know the full toll. Rescue workers and supplies are being rushed in by air and sea, but their efforts are likely to be hindered by damage to airports and electricity distribution in a territory where even clean drinking water was already subject to chronic shortages.

  Members of the French Civil protection and French firefighters walk on the tarmac following their landing aboard the A440M military aircraft, as part of an emergency response to bring aid to the small French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, almost cut off from the world after the passage of cyclone Chido, at the French Air Force Base 181 Saint-Denis-La Reunion "Lieutenant Roland Garros" in Sainte-Marie, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, on December 15, 2024.
    Members of the French Civil protection and French firefighters walk on the tarmac following their landing aboard the A440M military aircraft, as part of an emergency response to bring aid to the small French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, almost cut off from the world after the passage of cyclone Chido, at the French Air Force Base 181 Saint-Denis-La Reunion "Lieutenant Roland Garros" in Sainte-Marie, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, on December 15, 2024.

  A photo taken on December 15, 2024 shows a pile of debris of metal sheets, wood, furniture and belongings after the cyclone Chido hit France's Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte.
    A photo taken on December 15, 2024 shows a pile of debris of metal sheets, wood, furniture and belongings after the cyclone Chido hit France's Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte. At least 14 people were killed in Mayotte when a fierce cyclone battered the French Indian Ocean territory, authorities said on December 15, 2024, with officials warning it will take days to know the full toll.

  A photo taken on December 15, 2024 shows torn-off roofs of residential buildings after the cyclone Chido hit France's Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte.
    A photo taken on December 15, 2024 shows torn-off roofs of residential buildings after the cyclone Chido hit France's Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte.

  This photograph shows destroyed building after the cyclone Chido hit France's Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, on December 14, 2024 in the capital Mamoudzou.
    This photograph shows destroyed building after the cyclone Chido hit France's Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, on December 14, 2024 in the capital Mamoudzou. At least 14 people were killed in Mayotte when a fierce cyclone battered the French Indian Ocean territory, authorities said on December 15, 2024, with officials warning it will take days to know the full toll.

Winter begins in 6 days

While meteorological winter has already been underway since Dec. 1, the first day of astronomical winter is just six days away.

The winter solstice occurs Saturday, Dec. 21, at 4:21 a.m. ET. That is the precise moment in time when the Sun is directly aligned with the Tropic of Capricorn (23.5 degrees south latitude), marking the so-called "shortest day of the year" for the Northern Hemisphere.

The start of winter depends on whether you're referring to the astronomical or the meteorological start.

Watch this: San Francisco Bay Area tornado flips cars, damages businesses

A rare tornado in Northern California on Saturday caused quite a bit of damage as the spiraling vortex flipped cars, damaged homes and businesses and left thousands without power. Photos and videos from Santa Cruz County showed the town of Scotts Valley was the hardest hit, with Christmas shoppers taking cover as the severe weather moved through the region.

Local officials said several people were injured and damage was reported to be significant from the brief tornado, which was determined to be an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale with winds of 90 mph.

Authorities in Santa Cruz County are investigating the touchdown of a tornado on Saturday in the area of Scotts Valley. 00:47

Caught on video: Tornado slams Northern California

Authorities in Santa Cruz County are investigating the touchdown of a tornado on Saturday in the area of Scotts Valley.

