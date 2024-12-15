Winter weather alerts posted for Northeast, mid-Atlantic as snow, ice could create tricky travel

Millions of people in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic are facing their next round of rain, snow and ice that could lead to some travel issues as we close out the weekend and begin the final full workweek before the Christmas holiday.

The FOX Forecast Center said this quick burst of winter weather and rain starting Sunday stems from the same system that brought an ice storm to portions of the Midwest over the weekend.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

As the storm reaches the Northeast, it will meet up with the last of an area of arctic air parked over the region, which will allow for a mix of snow and/or freezing rain to develop across interior portions of the Northeast on Sunday and into Monday.

For areas along the East Coast, the precipitation "is going to continue to just fall in the form of rain because we’re having winds right off the Atlantic," FOX Weather Meteorologist Kendall Smith said. "So, that southerly flow helping to keep things relatively mild. But what’s going to happen in the higher elevations is that we will see that transition over to snow where temperatures will be dropping down either at or below freezing."

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

This graphic shows the forecast snow in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



A few inches of snow is possible, but mainly in the higher elevations across portions of Pennsylvania and New York, as well as portions of Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut in New England.

Closer to the Interstate 95 corridor, rain is expected.

"We have the chance for some folks close to the New York City tri-state area to see snow," Smith continued. "But I think in New York City, we're going to miss out on it once again. It's a big frustration."

This graphic shows the winter weather alerts in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



Because of the threats, winter weather alerts have been posted from the Great Lakes through the mid-Atlantic and into the Northeast. Most areas are under Winter Weather Advisories, including cities like State College and Scranton in Pennsylvania and Hartford in Connecticut.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the higher elevations in southwestern Pennsylvania, far western Maryland and eastern West Virginia.