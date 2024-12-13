Hurricanes Helene, Milton may have spread dangerous invasive species across Southeast

As the Southeast recovers from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, experts warn that floodwaters from the systems may have accelerated the spread of invasive species, which can be detrimental to local populations of plants and wildlife.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, 222 non-native species could have possibly spread during flooding from Hurricane Helene, and 114 species are being monitored for potential movement following Hurricane Milton.

The populations are a concern because they can lead to a disruption of agricultural production and harm native plants and wildlife.

Biologists say they are watching for species such as the giant applesnail, Asian swamp eels, Cuban treefrogs and alligatorweed.

Each has their own unique impacts, including transmitting diseases, threatening commercial interests and costing governments and industries billions of dollars.

FLORIDA IDENTIFIES NEXT INVASIVE SPECIES THREAT

Through the use of detailed mapping, experts are able to identify areas that were impacted by flooding and are susceptible to the established non-native and invasive species.

"Once a species is introduced by spreading to a new location with suitable conditions, there is a possibility of that species establishing a population in its new environment," the USGS stated. "Especially for highly invasive species that are documented to rapidly grow and reproduce without the constraints from the environment where the species originated."

Since Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the group has produced the maps to track the potential spread of species during the wake of major disasters.

According to experts, efforts have successfully tracked and warned about the emergence of the African Jewelfish, zebra mussels and water hyacinth across the South.

UNIVERSITY RELEASES ‘SPY’ PYTHONS IN EVERGLADES TO BETTER UNDERSTAND INVASIVE SPECIES

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports more than 500 non-native species are thought to call Florida home, with many originating from the animal trade.

Two of the more notorious species that have grabbed headlines in recent decades include the Burmese python and lionfish.

To combat the rising population, the state has advertised hunts, where participants often compete for rewards for capturing and killing the most invasive animals.

View maps of the invasive species spread from the USGS: Species maps.