Here’s how you can hunt pythons, win up to $10,000 in Florida

The Florida Python Challenge returns this year as a way to help curb the threat of invasive Burmese pythons in the Everglades.

Starting on Aug. 9, the annual event will give participants 10 days to humanely remove as many Burmese pythons as they can from seven areas managed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Participants will compete to win cash prizes based on the number of pythons they remove. The person who removes the most pythons will win the $10,000 Ultimate Grand Prize.

In 2023, Florida Python Challenge participants removed 209 invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades, according to the FWC. To date, the challenge has cleared the Everglades of nearly 1,000 pythons.

"The Everglades is one of the natural wonders of the world, and the Python Challenge is another great way to get people directly involved in the protection of the Everglades," said "Alligator Ron" Bergeron, member of the South Florida Water Management District Governing Board. Along with the FWC, the SFWMD is one of the partners hosting the event.

"Long live the Everglades!" Bergeron added.

How Burmese pythons impact the Everglades

Burmese pythons are some of the largest snakes on the planet, according to the FWC. While Burmese pythons captured in Florida have measured between 6 feet and 9 feet long, the largest one measured more than 18 feet long.

The invasive snakes are originally from South and Southeast Asia. The SFWMD said the species was probably introduced to the Everglades either accidentally or intentionally by those who kept them as pets.

Since their introduction to the Everglades, Burmese pythons have proliferated. While an exact count of the snakes in the Everglades would be challenging to estimate, the U.S. Geologic Survey said a conservative estimate would be in the tens of thousands.

Because of its overwhelming numbers and few predators to keep its population in check, the invasive Burmese python has preyed on local wildlife and domestic animals, such as dogs and cats. The SFWMD said it also poses a danger to humans.

How to participate in the Florida Python Challenge

The Florida Python Challenge said they hope to conserve native Florida wildlife by hosting their event.

The competition lasts from Aug. 9 at 12:01 a.m. until Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. Participants are required to take free online training on how to humanely remove pythons and pass a quiz on the subject with at least a grade of 85%.

Registration is now open and will remain open until the last day of the event.