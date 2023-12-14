The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical-storm-like conditions in Florida this weekend

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, and there are only 16 days left in the year. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Tropical-storm-like conditions expected in Florida this weekend

Hurricane season is over, but that doesn’t mean the threat of powerful storms impacting Florida has ended. A strong area of low pressure developing over the Gulf of Mexico this weekend is forecast to bring with it the types of conditions you'd expect to see with a tropical storm – high winds, flooding rain and severe thunderstorms.

The flood outlook for Florida for Dec. 16, 2023.

Storm set to move up East Coast could cause travel trouble

After soaking Florida this weekend, a storm system will move up the East Coast through the beginning of next week. It is expected to produce heavy rain, gusty winds and some wintry weather along the way. South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia face the highest risk of flooding Sunday as the storm moves north toward some of the busiest airports in the country.

California to face drenching rains next week as pair of storm systems swirl offshore

It’s been a dry first half of December for much of California , but the second half will switch gears with a week of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, threatening areas of flooding and travel challenges as a one-two punch of storm systems settle in offshore.

A video seems to show a Geminid meteor exploding in Puerto Rico, but it was all just a spectacular coincidence.

