The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Rain, wind, snow continue to lash Northeast on Monday

Rain, gusty winds linger along Northeast coast as snow piles up in New England

A powerful storm system continues to track across the Northeast on Monday, with lingering rain and gusty winds expected along the coast as snow piles up throughout the day in parts of northern New England.

Rain changed to snow early Monday morning as far south as Maryland and Virginia, including parts of the Baltimore and Washington metros. A half-inch to an inch of snowfall was recorded in the area near Dulles International Airport, just west of D.C. proper.

Flood Watches are in effect for parts of the Northeast.

(FOX Weather)



Devastation in Tennessee from deadly tornadoes

The same system moving through the Northeast on Monday spawned deadly tornadoes in Tennessee over the weekend. Two children were among the six people killed as twisters ravaged portions of Tennessee and Kentucky on Saturday. Dozens of homes and businesses were destroyed, leaving thousands without power.

One of the deadly twisters devastated the town of Clarksville in Montgomery County, Tennessee. National Weather Service meteorologists confirmed it was a long-track tornado that was on the ground for 42.91 miles between its starting point in northern Tennessee and ending point in southern Kentucky. The NWS rated the tornado an EF-3, noting it had maximum winds of 150 mph.

See multiple views of the EF-3 tornado that barreled through Clarksville, Tennessee

Multiple videos from Clarksville, Tennessee, show the long-track EF-3 tornado devastating the town.

Shoppers spotted the twister from a mall parking lot.

Another view shows the same tornado moving behind large transmission towers.

