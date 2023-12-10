Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Rain, wind, snow continue to lash Northeast on Monday

Start your day with the latest weather news – The workweek starts messy for the Northeast as a powerful storm system brings rain, wind and snow before pushing off the East Coast on Monday night.

By Heather Brinkmann , Brian Donegan Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Monday, December 11, 2023. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. 01:08

Weather in America: December 11, 2023

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Monday, December 11, 2023. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Rain, gusty winds linger along Northeast coast as snow piles up in New England

A powerful storm system continues to track across the Northeast on Monday, with lingering rain and gusty winds expected along the coast as snow piles up throughout the day in parts of northern New England.

Rain changed to snow early Monday morning as far south as Maryland and Virginia, including parts of the Baltimore and Washington metros. A half-inch to an inch of snowfall was recorded in the area near Dulles International Airport, just west of D.C. proper.

Flood Watches are in effect for parts of the Northeast.
(FOX Weather)

 

Devastation in Tennessee from deadly tornadoes

The same system moving through the Northeast on Monday spawned deadly tornadoes in Tennessee over the weekend. Two children were among the six people killed as twisters ravaged portions of Tennessee and Kentucky on Saturday. Dozens of homes and businesses were destroyed, leaving thousands without power.

One of the deadly twisters devastated the town of Clarksville in Montgomery County, Tennessee. National Weather Service meteorologists confirmed it was a long-track tornado that was on the ground for 42.91 miles between its starting point in northern Tennessee and ending point in southern Kentucky. The NWS rated the tornado an EF-3, noting it had maximum winds of 150 mph.

  • A young person sits on the collapsed wall of Sabbath Day Church of God in Christ in the aftermath of a tornado on December 10, 2023 in Madison, Tennessee.
    Image 1 of 10

    A young person sits on the collapsed wall of Sabbath Day Church of God in Christ in the aftermath of a tornado on December 10, 2023 in Madison, Tennessee. Multiple long-track tornadoes were reported in northwest Tennessee on December 9t causing multiple deaths and injuries and widespread damage. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images) ( )

  • Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather)
    Image 2 of 10

    Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather) ( )

  • Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather)
    Image 3 of 10

    Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather) ( )

  • Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather)
    Image 4 of 10

    Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather) ( )

  • Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather)
    Image 5 of 10

    Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather) ( )

  • Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather)
    Image 6 of 10

    Scenes from Clarksville, Tennessee on Sunday, December 10, 2023 the day after a deadly tornado ripped through the community. (Image: Nicole Valdes/FOX Weather) ( )

  • The Nashville community of Madison received significant damage after a deadly tornado on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
    Image 7 of 10

    The Nashville community of Madison received significant damage after a deadly tornado on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Nicole Valdes)

  • A tornado ripped through the Nashville community of Madison on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
    Image 8 of 10

    A tornado ripped through the Nashville community of Madison on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Nicole Valdes)

  • A home in Madison, Tennessee, is seen severely damaged after a tornado on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
    Image 9 of 10

    A home in Madison, Tennessee, is seen severely damaged after a tornado on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Nicole Valdes)

  • This photo shows what it looked like inside a home that was damaged by a tornado in Madison, Tennessee.
    Image 10 of 10

    This photo shows what it looked like inside a home that was damaged by a tornado in Madison, Tennessee. (Nicole Valdes)

See multiple views of the EF-3 tornado that barreled through Clarksville, Tennessee

Multiple videos from Clarksville, Tennessee, show the long-track EF-3 tornado devastating the town.

A traffic camera in Clarkesville, Tennessee, captured a severe thunderstorm with a likely embedded tornado moving through the northern part of the state on Saturday. 01:38

Traffic camera captures supercell moving through north Tennessee

A traffic camera in Clarkesville, Tennessee, captured a severe thunderstorm with a likely embedded tornado moving through the northern part of the state on Saturday.

Shoppers spotted the twister from a mall parking lot. 

No audio. A tornado was seen in Clarksville, Tennessee, as severe weather swept through the Mid-South. Dec. 9, 2023. (Courtesy: Joshua Shipp / Facebook) 00:59

Tornado spotted from mall parking lot in northern Tennessee

No audio. A tornado was seen in Clarksville, Tennessee, as severe weather swept through the Mid-South. Dec. 9, 2023. (Courtesy: Joshua Shipp / Facebook)

Another view shows the same tornado moving behind large transmission towers.

No audio. Video shows a tornado as it tore through Clarksville, Tenneessee, on Saturday. 00:35

Tornado twists through Clarksville, Tennessee

No audio. Video shows a tornado as it tore through Clarksville, Tenneessee, on Saturday.

Before you go

Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.

Tags
Loading...