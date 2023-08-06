The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: DC, Philadelphia under threat of tornadoes Monday

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Washington, Philadelphia among major cities under threat of tornadoes Monday

A potent storm system will continue moving east, putting areas from the Southeast to the Northeast at risk for severe storms on Monday.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon hours and bring the risk of strong winds, large hail and tornadoes.

Here's a look at Monday's severe weather threat.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Dora triggers High Wind Alerts in Hawaii, while Eugene triggers Hurricane Warnings to Baja California

Major Hurricane Dora continues to trek through the Pacific. And while the hurricane is expected to stay well south of Hawaii, forecasters have issued High Wind Watches for the Hawaiian Islands.

"The gradient between high pressure north of the main Hawaiian Islands and Hurricane Dora passing safely south of the islands may drive very strong and gusty easterly winds across the area in the coming days," the NHC said.

The forecast for Tropical Storm Dora.

(FOX Weather)



Further east, Eugene continues to pull away from Baja California coast but has triggered Hurricane Warnings because of wave heights reaching up to 18 feet in the Eastern Pacific.

The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Eugene.

(FOX Weather)



Tale of two forecasts across the US

The heat wave that won’t end continues this week, with millions of people from California to the Carolinas under heat alerts, but further north, a cool-down will keep temperatures between 10 and 20 degrees below average.

National temperature difference for Monday.

(FOX Weather)



Bonus reads

Before you go, here are a few stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .