Historic flooding along Alaska river forces evacuations as buildings, trees get swept away

JUNEAU, Alaska – Evacuations have been ordered and structures have been washed away after a major release at the Suicide Basin in Juneau, Alaska, sent water rushing into Mendenhall Lake and River leading to significant and historic flooding on Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, the Mendenhall Lake gage crested around 11:15 p.m. local time with a maximum level of 14.97 feet, well above the previous record flood stage of 12 feet set in 2016.

The NWS said water levels within the lake continue to drop, but major flooding is still occurring.

Significant flooding with water being reported in areas that have not previously seen flooding is ongoing. The NWS says that will likely continue for the next several hours on Sunday morning.

In addition to the flooding, the NWS said significant erosion has been reported along the Mendenhall River, and structures have been lost.

Juneau city officials said several roads have been closed, and residents are being asked to stay away from the Mendenhall River.

Alaska Electric Light and Power said that due to the major flooding, power has been cut in several areas, including the Mendenhall Campground, View Drive, Meander Way and Stream Court.

Power will remain off in the area until the flooding subsides.

The Mendenhall Glacier is a 13-mile-long river of ice within the Tongass National Forest and is a popular tourist destination.

The glacier is just one of many that connect to the Juneau Ice Field, a 1,500 square-mile remnant of the last ice age, according to the U.S. Forest Service.