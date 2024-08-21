Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hawaii monitors progress of developing tropical systems in Pacific

Start your day with the latest weather news. Tropical activity is heating up in the Eastern and Central Pacific, but will the systems impact Hawaii?

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. 01:02

Weather in America: August 21, 2024

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Will Hawaii be impacted by developing tropical cyclones in the Pacific?

An active pattern for tropical cyclone formation in the Eastern and Central Pacific could send several named storms in the general direction of Hawaii, but will the systems have a direct impact on the 50th state?

Hurricane Gilma is the only system that has earned a name so far, but there is a high chance that a second disturbance could become organized enough to develop into a tropical storm.

The closest feature to Hawaii is a disturbance known as Invest 90/91E. Computer forecast models show a gradual development of that system, and Hurricane Hunters will investigate the system on Thursday.

Invest 90E/91E track confidence.

Invest 90E/91E track confidence.

(FOX Weather)

Yellowstone National Park could see first snowfall of the season

There's still plenty of summer left to go, but some mountains in the West, including inside Yellowstone National Park, will likely become the first locations in the Lower 48 to see snowfall as summer enters its final month.

A significant trough in the Northwest will allow for temperatures to drop 10 to 20 degrees or more, and the combination of the cooler temperatures and moisture will allow some precipitation to fall in the form of snow in the higher elevations.

This graphic shows when areas of the U.S. can expect to see their first snowfall of the season.

This graphic shows when areas of the U.S. can expect to see their first snowfall of the season.

(FOX Weather)

Watch this

A stunning sight unfolded in San Jose, California, as a Blue Supermoon rose over the city while a helicopter dropped retardant on a nearby wildfire

"I was surprised to see the Moon rise through the flames and shocked when I captured a helicopter dropping retardant on the fire in the shadow of the Moon," Chere Tamura said.

However, that wasn't the only incredible video of the Supermoon. Other videos showed the Supermoon rising above San Francisco.

A shot of the first supermoon of 2024 rising over San Jose took on epic proportions on Monday, when it framed a helicopter dropping retardant on a raging wildfire. 01:56

Supermoon rises as aircraft battles raging wildfire in San Jose, California

A shot of the first supermoon of 2024 rising over San Jose took on epic proportions on Monday, when it framed a helicopter dropping retardant on a raging wildfire.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.

Tags
Loading...