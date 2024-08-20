Expected snowfall around Yellowstone's mountains a sign season is changing

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. – Some mountains in the West – including inside Yellowstone National Park – will likely become the first locations in the Lower 48 to see snowfall as summer enters its final month. But if you aren’t a hiker or don’t have a clear view of a mountaintop, you likely won’t see any traces of Old Man Winter just yet.

A significant trough in the Northwest will cause temperatures to dip by 10-20 degrees or more. The combination of the cooldown and moisture will allow some precipitation to fall in the form of snow in the higher elevations.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming, the potential for snow will stay well above 9,500 feet, meaning that only elevations such as

and parts of the Tetons will see the potential for snowfall.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the best chances for both rain and snow are late in the workweek and early in the weekend before moisture begins to fade.

NWS meteorologists caution that forecast models do not tend to perform well with snow levels and temperatures during the first cool-downs of the season because the storm systems generally lack energy.

Elevation levels vary significantly in Yellowstone National Park, but most sites are below 8,000 feet. Old Faithful sits at about 7,300 feet, and the elevation of Yellowstone Lake is approximately 7,800 feet, which are far below the rain-snow line, at least for the upcoming storm system.

Average first freeze

(FOX Weather)



7 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK

National park visitor statistics usually correlate with when the weather turns unpleasant in Yellowstone.

According to the NPS, the most visited month is July, while November and December see the fewest tourists.

Further south in the Sierra Nevada, forecasters are also expecting snowfall, but only those at highest elevations will be able to see it.

Expected snowfall

(FOX Weather)



Expected snow levels could dip to around 8,000 feet, which might impact some mountain campers. Snowfall totals are not expected to be impressive in the Golden State and should remain below advisory levels.

Lower elevations in the Sierra Nevada typically don’t see their first snowfall accumulations until October or November.

West Snowfall Dates

(FOX Weather)



TEXAS HIKER FOUND DEAD AT MOST DANGEROUS NATIONAL PARK IN AMERICA

For higher-populated areas such as Seattle, San Francisco and even Portland, Oregon, the incoming storm system will mean little more than an increased chance of rain and temperature drops of a few degrees.

Most of the West is expected to return to heat wave-like conditions by the end of the month, as a ridge of high pressure builds back in, reminding residents it is still summer on the calendar.