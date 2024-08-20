Terrified children, infants among 100 Connecticut campers rescued during deadly deluge

OXFORD, Conn. – About 100 campers in Connecticut needed to be rescued when their escape routes were cut off as relentless, torrential rain led to catastrophic and deadly flooding earlier this week, and among those who were left stranded with no way out were infants and children.

There were actually two rescues that took place on the shores of Lake Zoar in Connecticut on Monday, and Connecticut State Police Trooper Nicholas Baldwin described the environment as "chaotic" and "something that we’ve never really seen before."

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Both Southbury and Oxford, which endured significant flooding on Sunday, surround Lake Zoar.

"The first scene was about approximately 45 campers," Baldwin said. "And when we showed up, we were told that the main entrance – there’s only one entrance point to the campgrounds – and the road was completely washed away."

As the torrential rain fell amid the flashes of lightning and the sound of thunder in the distance, a plan was devised to get the trapped campers to safety.

CLEANUP BEGINS IN CONNECTICUT AFTER DEADLY FLOODING LEAVES TRAILS OF DESTRUCTION

"It was definitely a big mission that we had," Baldwin said. "It was approximately a 20-minute boat ride from the boat launch. And then once we started loading up all the (evacuees), it was another 20-minute boat ride back through Lake Zoar."

Baldwin said that Lake Zoar was filled with debris from the flash flooding, including propane tanks and wood.

"The second mission was, was just as difficult due to the age range," he said. "We had infants to kids to adults."

Baldwin said a decision was then made for a different evacuation boat ride, but it wasn’t any easier. He described it as "very challenging."

WATCH: DRONE VIDEOS SHOW CATASTROPHIC DAMAGE FROM CONNECTICUT'S DEADLY FLASH FLOODING IN OXFORD

Baldwin said that among those he helped bring back to safety was an approximately 5-month-old baby.

"Making sure that everybody’s in life jackets," he said. "Making sure, obviously, you want to keep parents together, especially with their child."

Baldwin said the children being rescued were, understandably, terrified.

"The kids were very scared," he said. "They were very nervous because at the time it was still raining. There was still some thunder and lightning. So, when you’re going out across open water, everyone gets a little bit nervous."

WATCH: GOOD SAMARITAN RESCUES AMPUTEE DRIVER, DOG STRANDED IN CONNECTICUT FLASH FLOODING

With water rising fast, decisions needed to be made – quickly.

"Luckily, we were in the little window where we could have that time frame to get those people out in somewhat safe conditions," Baldwin said. "You know, making sure that nobody, obviously, gets struck by lightning or gets injured on the way out."

Regardless, Baldwin said that due to the rapidly rising water and no way out for the trapped campers, they had to do what they needed to do to get everyone out safely.

"It was very challenging, and all the teams worked extremely well together," he said.

Troopers like Baldwin and other first responders are trained for challenging rescue missions, but this one was different.

"I’ve been telling everybody that I’ve never seen anything like it," he said. "Just, the flow of water when we were down on Main Street in Southbury and these different roads, it’s just the power behind it. It’s just unbelievable."