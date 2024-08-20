Watch: Drone videos show catastrophic damage from Connecticut's deadly flash flooding in Oxford

OXFORD, Conn. – Massive cleanup efforts are underway Tuesday after deadly flooding devastated Connecticut. Torrential rain washed out roads and destroyed bridges, leaving motorists stranded in raging floodwaters.

The extreme flooding across the state prompted hundreds of evacuations, numerous water rescues, several mudslides and even a major gas leak.

The catastrophic flooding has also claimed at least two lives. Two women were reported missing in Oxford after their vehicles were swept away. The bodies of both women were recovered Monday from the Little River.

Drone footage captured by Nicholas Bloch on Tuesday shows roads eroded by floodwaters in Oxford and along Route 34 near Lake Zoar Drive in Monroe.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont declared a statewide emergency after Sunday's historic flooding. This is only the second time in state history that a flash flood emergency has been declared.

"The sudden and severe flooding has caused significant damage to infrastructure in the western portion of the state, resulting in evacuations, rescues and more than two dozen road closures that we anticipate will need to be closed for an extended period," Lamont said.

For real-time travel updates on road closures, visit ctroads.org.