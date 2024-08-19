Watch: Good Samaritan rescues amputee driver, dog stranded in Connecticut flash flooding

SOUTHBURY, Conn. – A stranded motorist and his dog were rescued in Connecticut Sunday amidst severe flash flooding that impacted various areas of the region.

Tania Carver said she saw a man coming to the aid of the driver and his dog after their vehicle became trapped in floodwaters at the intersection of Main Street South and Highway 6 in Southbury.

Carver managed to capture the entire rescue on video, showcasing the man's heroic efforts in a potentially dangerous situation.

The video shows a man wading over to the car and helping pull the driver out of the vehicle. In the footage, the driver, holding a prosthetic leg, gestures to his dog in the back passenger seat.

Eventually, the driver, the dog and the man who rescued the pair all made it to dry land.

"The Good Samaritan was able to help the man to safety," Carver said. "He then went back for his dog and prosthetic. Everyone was OK! Wet and cold, but OK. The man was able to place his prosthetic leg back on and get up on his feet."

Southbury officials declared a state of emergency in response to severe flooding, which closed approximately 15 roads across the town and caused an estimated 800 power outages.