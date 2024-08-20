Midwest, Northeast get taste of fall as coolest air in months has folks ready for pumpkin spice lattes

Summer isn’t over yet, but millions of people from the Midwest to the Northeast are getting a taste of what’s to come with morning low temperatures feeling more like fall this week just in time for the release of seasonal pumpkin spice drinks.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, an expansive area of high pressure is settling across the Midwest and Northeast, resulting in clear skies and some of the coolest temperatures in two months.

More than 30 million people are expected to wake up to morning low temperatures in the 50s this week. Some places near the Great Lakes and in the higher elevations in Pennsylvania and West Virginia could even drop into the 40s.

As the temperatures start to dip, it may be good news that pumpkin spice latte lovers could soon get their chilly hands around the warm, fall-favorite beverage.

Rumor has it that this year’s fall products from Starbucks, including the much-loved PSLs, could be available as soon as Thursday – the earliest the chain has ever offered the product.

However, while the morning temperatures will start to get a bit chilly, the daytime high temperatures should bounce back to more summerlike temperatures.

In the Midwest, Minneapolis and St. Louis are expected to stay in the upper 70s to low 80s through at least Thursday.

Farther east, temperatures will be a tad lower.

Watertown and Binghamton in New York will only have high temperatures in the low 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Thursday could warm back up into the 70s.

Closer to the U.S. East Coast, cities such as Boston and New York City will also stay in the low to mid-70s through the end of the week.