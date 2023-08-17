The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hurricane Hilary raises flooding worries in California, Southwest

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Hurricane Hilary prompts Flood Watch in parts of California, Southwest

Powerful Category 4 Hurricane Hilary is moving closer to Mexico and the U.S. While it will weaken quite a bit before moving into the U.S., it’s the heavy rain that’s expected with the most concerning storm. A Flood Watch covers Southern California, Southern Nevada, southwestern Utah and western Arizona. There’s a Level 3 out of 4 risk of flash flooding in Southern California, as well.

The latest information about Hurricane Hillary.

Continuing coverage

Hurricane HQ: Attention focusing on Gulf in Atlantic

While Hilary churns through the Pacific Ocean, forecasters watching the Atlantic Ocean are concentrated on an area in the Gulf of Mexico where a tropical system could develop in the coming days thanks to a disturbance moving into the area this weekend. Three other areas in the Atlantic are also being watched but are much farther away from the U.S.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

When can Maui start rebuilding?

As efforts continue to identify the more than 100 people killed by the Hawaii wildfires, attention is turning to when the recovery can begin. The toxic nature of debris left behind after flames tore across Maui is complicating that process. An expert on the topic said things such as damaged propane tanks, gasoline and paints are just some of the items that could be in the ashes.

