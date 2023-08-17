The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hurricane Hilary raises flooding worries in California, Southwest
Start your day with the latest weather news – Powerful Category 4 Hurricane Hillary will weaken on approach to Southern California and the southwestern U.S. over the next couple of days, but heavy rain appears likely across a large swath of the region.
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.
Hurricane Hilary prompts Flood Watch in parts of California, Southwest
Powerful Category 4 Hurricane Hilary is moving closer to Mexico and the U.S. While it will weaken quite a bit before moving into the U.S., it’s the heavy rain that’s expected with the most concerning storm. A Flood Watch covers Southern California, Southern Nevada, southwestern Utah and western Arizona. There’s a Level 3 out of 4 risk of flash flooding in Southern California, as well.
(FOX Weather)
Continuing coverage
- Track Hurricane Hilary with these live maps
- When was the last time California was hit by a hurricane?
- How Hilary will impact the supply chain
Hurricane HQ: Attention focusing on Gulf in Atlantic
While Hilary churns through the Pacific Ocean, forecasters watching the Atlantic Ocean are concentrated on an area in the Gulf of Mexico where a tropical system could develop in the coming days thanks to a disturbance moving into the area this weekend. Three other areas in the Atlantic are also being watched but are much farther away from the U.S.
(FOX Weather)
When can Maui start rebuilding?
As efforts continue to identify the more than 100 people killed by the Hawaii wildfires, attention is turning to when the recovery can begin. The toxic nature of debris left behind after flames tore across Maui is complicating that process. An expert on the topic said things such as damaged propane tanks, gasoline and paints are just some of the items that could be in the ashes.
Before you go
Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.
- Summer to bleed into fall as warmer temperatures expected to last through November for most in US, NOAA says
- Lakes Mead and Powell remain historically low despite improving water levels
- Cloudy weather on Neptune influenced by solar cycle, Hubble data shows
Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.
You can share your weather pictures and videos with us anytime, anywhere, by emailing them to weather@fox.com or by adding the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.