Summer to bleed into fall as warmer temperatures expected to last through November for most in US, NOAA says

As millions of Americans suffered through a heat wave this summer, many of whom have a warmer-than-average fall on the horizon.

According to NOAA’s Three-Month Outlook released on Thursday, above-normal mean temperatures from September through November are expected for most of the U.S.

WHAT DOES A SIZZLING SUMMER MEAN FOR FALL FOLIAGE? HERE'S A PREVIEW

Affected regions include the Northeast, Southeast, Southwest, West and Alaska. However, the regions with the highest chances of warmer-than-average temperatures are parts of northern Alaska, the Southwest and the Northeast.

The areas of the country that may be spared from a warmer fall include the Upper Plains and part of the Midwest.

WINTER OUTLOOK FROM FARMER'S ALMANAC PREDICTS ‘SNOWY WINTER’

In addition to warmer temperatures, NOAA said fall may be wetter for many Americans, as well.

Much of the Southeast from Florida up to southern New Jersey, in addition to western and central Alaska, are forecast to have above-normal precipitation.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

However, below-normal precipitation is expected for the Pacific Northwest, the western Great Lakes region, and a small area of the Southwest, including southeastern Arizona, western New Mexico, and a small part of West Texas.

These forecasts continue the trend of a hot, dry summer, particularly for Texas and other parts of the South that have faced triple-digit temperatures and drought.