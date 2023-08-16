The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: California could see rare impacts from Hilary
Start your day with the latest weather news – California rarely sees impacts from a tropical storm or hurricane. It looks like Hilary could do just that in the coming days.
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.
Tropical Storm Hilary takes aim at California, Southwest
It’s a very rare occasion when California comes into the conversation when talking about the tropics. That’s just what is happening this week with Tropical Storm Hilary. The forecast track as the system arriving in the Golden State by early next week. It’s forecast to become a hurricane and then weaken on approach. This likely means heavy rain for Southern California and the Southwest U.S., as well as some breezy conditions.
"Hilary has the potential to bring significant impacts to the Baja California Peninsula and portions of the southwestern United States this weekend and early next week, including after it becomes post-tropical," the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.
(FOX Weather)
Hurricane HQ: Pacific isn’t the only place with plenty going on
Hilary is just one of several areas being tracked in the Pacific. Both Fernanda and Greg are spinning through open water.
(FOX Weather)
The Atlantic has some areas that forecasters are watching, as well. There’s one in the Gulf of Mexico and two more that are much farther away from the U.S.
(FOX Weather)
Death toll from Hawaii fires climbs to 110
The catastrophe in Hawaii continues to unfold as wildfires on the island of Maui have now claimed at least 110 lives. Search teams have been able to search some of the island for victims or survivors, and some residents are being allowed to return to what is left of their homes. One woman was grief-stricken when she saw the ashen remains of her home.
Before you go
Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.
- 'Very rare' whale found dead near Florida coast; officials investigating
- Relative of the 'murder hornet' found along US East Coast for first time
- See it: Iowa Target customers shocked to find huge exotic snake curled up in shopping cart
Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.
You can share your weather pictures and videos with us anytime, anywhere, by emailing them to weather@fox.com or by adding the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.