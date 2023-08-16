The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: California could see rare impacts from Hilary

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Tropical Storm Hilary takes aim at California, Southwest

It’s a very rare occasion when California comes into the conversation when talking about the tropics. That’s just what is happening this week with Tropical Storm Hilary. The forecast track as the system arriving in the Golden State by early next week. It’s forecast to become a hurricane and then weaken on approach. This likely means heavy rain for Southern California and the Southwest U.S., as well as some breezy conditions.

"Hilary has the potential to bring significant impacts to the Baja California Peninsula and portions of the southwestern United States this weekend and early next week, including after it becomes post-tropical," the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The forecast track for Tropical Storm Hillary.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Pacific isn’t the only place with plenty going on

Hilary is just one of several areas being tracked in the Pacific. Both Fernanda and Greg are spinning through open water.

The tropical weather outlook for the Pacific Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



The Atlantic has some areas that forecasters are watching, as well. There’s one in the Gulf of Mexico and two more that are much farther away from the U.S.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Death toll from Hawaii fires climbs to 110

The catastrophe in Hawaii continues to unfold as wildfires on the island of Maui have now claimed at least 110 lives. Search teams have been able to search some of the island for victims or survivors, and some residents are being allowed to return to what is left of their homes. One woman was grief-stricken when she saw the ashen remains of her home.

