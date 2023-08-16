Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

'Very rare' whale found dead near Florida coast, officials investigating

Unconfirmed reports stated that the animal was a dolphin bleeding. However, the response team deployed found a different kind of marine mammal.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Boaters took video of the Rice whale on Monday about 100 miles off the coast of Galveston, Texas. 00:24

FILE: Rare Rice whale spotted off of the Texas coast

Boaters took video of the Rice whale on Monday about 100 miles off the coast of Galveston, Texas.

TAVERNIER, Fla. – On Sunday, a deepwater species of beaked whale was discovered on a sandbar in the Florida Keys.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Coalition called the conservation organization Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder about the animal, which unconfirmed reports stated to be a dolphin bleeding on Tavernier Island.

DPMMR officials investigated the matter soon after the call and found something other than a dolphin.

Deceased beaked whale off the coast of Florida. August 13, 2023.

Deceased beaked whale off the coast of Florida. August 13, 2023.

(Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder / FOX Weather)

"Upon hands-on assessment, the animal was determined to be a very rare, deep water species of beaked whale (Mesoplodont), seldom seen outside of deep water (300+M)," DPMMR said in a Facebook post.

They noted that the marine mammal was dead.

According to DPMMR, a necropsy is being performed on the whale by the organization, along with the FWC and the conservation team from Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards.

  • Deceased beaked whale off the coast of Florida. August 13, 2023.
    Image 1 of 3

    Deceased beaked whale off the coast of Florida. August 13, 2023. (Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder)

  • Deceased beaked whale off the coast of Florida. August 13, 2023.
    Image 2 of 3

    Deceased beaked whale off the coast of Florida. August 13, 2023. (Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder)

  • Deceased beaked whale off the coast of Florida. August 13, 2023.
    Image 3 of 3

    Deceased beaked whale off the coast of Florida. August 13, 2023. (Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder)

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The agencies will take measurements and samples of the animal. They will also try to determine the cause of death.

Beaked whales are characterized as having an extended snout, according to Encyclopedia Britannica. While many marine mammals are seen when they surface to breathe, beaked whales are rarely seen, as the shape of their head and blowhole causes their blow to be directed forward, keeping them from surfacing above water very much.

Tags
Loading.