Maui focuses on recovery despite stark reminders of devastation that claimed 106 lives in Hawaii fires

In anticipation of a surge in fatalities caused by the recent disaster, a mobile morgue has been dispatched to Maui as the island begins to recover from the lethal infernos, and crews continue to fight any remaining fires.

The Maui Police Department reported that 106 confirmed fatalities stand in the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green warned that the fatalities could double in the next 10 days.

Police have identified two victims as Robert Dyckman, 74, and Buddy Jantoc, 79, both of Lahaina. Three others have been identified, with police saying their names will be released when their families are notified.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the families who are beginning to receive notifications about their loved ones," Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said. "As a community, we offer our prayers of comfort in this most difficult time."

Crews continue search efforts amid recovery

Officials say it will be a painstakingly slow process of identifying the dead. Residents on the island are being encouraged to give DNA swabs to help identify loved ones as search crews continue to comb through the rubble in Lahaina.

More than 2,200 buildings in the town have been damaged or destroyed by the fire – the majority of them homes.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of developers contacting fire victims, asking to buy their burned-out properties. Hawaii’s governor is now considering a moratorium on land sales after the fire.

"Some people took out of context the comment I made a day or two ago about purchasing land. That is to protect it for our people so that it's not stolen by people on the mainland," Green said. "This is not ever about the government getting land. This is the people's land, and the people will decide what to do with Lahaina."

Aid resources and volunteers continue to pour onto the island. The Biden administration has also announced one-time payments of $700 to families impacted by the fires. A presidential visit to Maui is expected Monday, FOX Weather's Max Gorden confirmed with White House officials.

"Jill and I are going to travel to Hawaii as soon as we can," Biden said. "That's what I've been talking to the governor about. I don't want to get in the way. I've been to too many disaster areas, but I want to go and make sure we get everything they need. I want to be sure we don't disrupt the ongoing recovery efforts."

Residents warned to be cautious

The National Guard said they have two military helicopters on standby for any immediate firefighting needs as ground crews work to contain the fires.

The fire in Upcountry/Kula has been contained to 75% with over 675 acres burned, officials say. As for Lahaina, the fire has been contained to 85% with an estimated 2,170 acres charred.

Hawaiian Electric Co. reports that power has been restored to all but 2,000 of the 12,400 customers affected by the fire in West Maui. The remaining 2,000 homes and businesses were destroyed. Gasoline is now available at four gas stations in Lahaina as power has been restored.

Water testing was conducted on Monday for the Lahaina and Upper Kula areas affected by the wildfires. The tests were sent to Oahu and are being analyzed by the State Department of Health.

In an effort to grant new access to the full scope of the devastation, the governor has opened the road to Lahaina with limited late-night access.

State health officials are warning residents and business owners to be cautious when returning due to toxic ash, cancer-causing chemicals, as well as debris that could cause injury. Additionally, unstable buildings and structures may contain hazardous materials and could collapse.

On Wednesday, Consul General Lee Seo Young will present a $2 million donation to Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke on behalf of the Republic of Korea. The donation will support Maui's fire relief, recovery, and humanitarian aid efforts.