Rain forecast for Hawaii won’t help fire-ravaged Maui as crews work to contain deadly blazes

Rain is in the forecast for Hawaii, but unfortunately, it isn't likely to fall in areas recently scorched by deadly brush fires on Maui, where the rain could help the firefighters put out hot spots.

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the first measurable rain for Hawaii over the next three days. Most of the rain will fall on the Big Island and on east side of Maui, away from the brush fires. Rain totals through Friday will be between a half inch to 1 inch with isolated totals of 2 inches.

Three major fires began moving quickly on Maui beginning on Aug. 8, destroying entire communities and thousands of homes. The fires are the deadliest in modern U.S. history, with nearly 100 deaths and hundreds still missing.

The Upcountry/Kula Fire is 60% contained at 678 acres. Firefighters are in tough-to-reach places, including forecasts and gulches, attempting to put out hot spots. Air support was deployed on Monday to help hit some spots inside the fire perimeter.

The Lahaina Fire is 85% contained at 2,170 acres. Multiple firefighting crews are monitoring and putting out flare-ups, but the fire is not threatening any structures.

The FOX Forecast Center said the ridge of high pressure caused gusty winds and dry air to spread over the islands, moving the fire at highway speeds.

About 80% of the Hawaiian islands are under drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The island of Maui is severe to abnormally dry drought conditions.

Maui, where the brush fires caused so much devastation, has a deficit of rain of nearly 2 inches in Hana and .62 inches in Kahului.