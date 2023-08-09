The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Deadly wildfires devastate Hawaii

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Heartbreaking images show devastation of Hawaii wildfires

At least 36 people have been killed in the wildfires that have scorched parts of Hawaii. The island of Maui has been hit incredibly hard, especially in the town of Lahaina. Helicopter video showed the charred remains of the coastal town. Evacuations have been ordered, and shelters have been established. The windy weather that drove the blazes was caused by a combination of a high-pressure system north of the islands and Hurricane Dora to the south. That windy weather is expected to slowly decrease Thursday as strong high pressure to the north will continue to weaken and move westward.

Northeast targeted by series of storms

The Northeast has been hit hard by rain this summer, and that waterlogged pattern continues over the next several days as three storms are in the forecast for the region. The first arrives Thursday, with the next one hot on its heels.

Florida sees rare excessive heat alerts as swelter summer drags on

The unceasing heat wave that has dominated the southern U.S. isn’t budging. It’s been a summer of firsts in many places, and Florida is no exception. Excessive heat alerts have been issued for parts of central Florida, where these types of alerts are rarely issued.

Excessive heat alerts cover the southern U.S.

Hurricane HQ: Dora approaches International Date Line

Hurricane Dora is a mighty but small storm as it tears a path across the open waters of the Pacific Ocean. The major hurricane is forecast to cross the International Date Line on Friday.

The Atlantic is quiet.

The latest location of Hurricane Dora.

