Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Deadly wildfires devastate Hawaii

Start your day with the latest weather news – Wildfires that ripped across the Hawaiian island of Maui have killed dozens of people. Windy weather that boosted them will slowly decrease today.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
At least 36 people have been killed as historic wildfires swept across parts of Hawaii on Tuesday and fears are growing that the death toll could climb even higher.  05:17

At least 36 dead in raging Hawaiian brush fires fueled by strong winds

At least 36 people have been killed as historic wildfires swept across parts of Hawaii on Tuesday and fears are growing that the death toll could climb even higher. 

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Heartbreaking images show devastation of Hawaii wildfires

At least 36 people have been killed in the wildfires that have scorched parts of Hawaii. The island of Maui has been hit incredibly hard, especially in the town of Lahaina. Helicopter video showed the charred remains of the coastal town. Evacuations have been ordered, and shelters have been established. The windy weather that drove the blazes was caused by a combination of a high-pressure system north of the islands and Hurricane Dora to the south. That windy weather is expected to slowly decrease Thursday as strong high pressure to the north will continue to weaken and move westward.

Richard Olsten, owner and operator of Air Maui Helicopter Tours, took video of the island after sunrise, which showed smoldering homes and businesses. 07:43

Aerial video shows complete devastation across parts of Maui after catastrophic brush fires

Richard Olsten, owner and operator of Air Maui Helicopter Tours, took video of the island after sunrise, which showed smoldering homes and businesses.

Northeast targeted by series of storms

The Northeast has been hit hard by rain this summer, and that waterlogged pattern continues over the next several days as three storms are in the forecast for the region. The first arrives Thursday, with the next one hot on its heels.

Pre-dawn Thursday, rain and storms move over western New York and Pennsylvania. New York City and Philly will get it for the evening commute. Boston will wait until late night then the entire system clears the coast 24 hours later.

(FOX Weather)

Florida sees rare excessive heat alerts as swelter summer drags on

The unceasing heat wave that has dominated the southern U.S. isn’t budging. It’s been a summer of firsts in many places, and Florida is no exception. Excessive heat alerts have been issued for parts of central Florida, where these types of alerts are rarely issued.

Excessive heat alerts cover the southern U.S.
(FOX Weather)

 

Hurricane HQ: Dora approaches International Date Line

Hurricane Dora is a mighty but small storm as it tears a path across the open waters of the Pacific Ocean. The major hurricane is forecast to cross the International Date Line on Friday.

The Atlantic is quiet.

The latest location of Hurricane Dora.
(FOX Weather)

 

Before you go

Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service

You can share your weather pictures and videos with us anytime, anywhere, by emailing them to weather@fox.com or by adding the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.

Tags
Loading.