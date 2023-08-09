Maui residents jump into ocean to escape raging Hawaiian wildfire boosted by Hurricane Dora and high pressure

MAUI, Hawaii – Multiple evacuations are underway for several Hawaiian islands as the influence of Hurricane Dora and a strong ridge of high pressure to the north fuel dangerous wildfires.

Fire crews battled brush fires on Maui and the Big Island on Tuesday as wind gusts of more than 70 mph helped spread the flames. The strong winds also caused aircraft to be grounded for safety precautions.

One of the larger fires burning on the northern part of the Big Island engulfed and destroyed more than 1,800 acres. Hawaii's acting governor issued an Emergency Proclamation promising resources to hard-hit Maui and Hawai’i counties.

Maui County officials said firefighters continued the battle the flames Wednesday morning in Upcountry and Lahaina areas as 911 service became inoperable in West Maui.

Wahikuli residents in West Maui were also forced to evacuate overnight.

TROUBLE IN PARADISE: FIRES RAGE ACROSS HAWAII AS HURRICANE DORA AIDES IN SPREAD OF FLAMES

There are no details on the extent of the damages, Maui city officials said. While no deaths have been reported, a firefighter responding to a fire in West Maui was overcome by smoke inhalation and hospitalized. At last check, he is expected to survive.

The National Guard arrived in Maui County by orders of the Hawaii Department of Defense following Maui Mayor Richard Bissen's issuance of an emergency proclamation.

Members with the U.S. Coast Guard responded to impacted areas where residents entered the ocean due to smoke and fire conditions. Some crews were deployed to Front Street Beach and Lahaina Small Boat Harbor where they rescued 12 people from the waters. City officials said those individuals were transported to safe areas.

WIND-DRIVEN FIRES BREAK OUT ACROSS HAWAII AS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE DORA SPINS ACROSS CENTRAL PACIFIC

Bissen said 1,000 acres were burned near the town of Lahaina. At least 80 people were evacuated there, and more evacuations were likely.

While the cause of many of the brush fires remains under investigation, the combination of downed power lines and dry brush was being examined as a possible cause of some of the fires. At last check, nearly 15,000 customers were without power Wednesday throughout the state.

The American Red Cross opened Maui High School as an evacuation center to help those displaced. They are also staffing emergency shelters in Kihei, Lahaina and Pukalani.

Hononoapiʻilani Highway remains open for outbound traffic only. Motorist should expect heavy traffic. All Maui Bus Commuter Services have also been suspended until further notice.

Windy conditions are expected to relax as the gradient between the ridge of high pressure and Dora lessens over the next few days, the FOX Forecast Center said.