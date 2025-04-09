The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather threatens cities blasted by deadly storms, flooding

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, April 9, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

More severe weather threatens cities blasted by deadly storms, flooding

Communities in the Midwest and South that are still reeling from historic flooding and deadly storms are bracing for more severe weather this week that could delay recovery and response efforts.

At least 25 people in seven states were killed due to the extreme weather, including deaths from tornadoes in Tennessee, Missouri, Indiana, Arkansas and Mississippi, and fatalities from flooding in Kentucky.

After some frigid mornings across central portions of the U.S. that experienced days of intense storms and torrential rain, warmer temperatures are slowly going to return by the end of the week. However, so does the severe weather threat.

Nearly 30 million people across portions of the mid-South and Deep South and Tennessee Valley will be at risk of scattered severe thunderstorms on Thursday. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed more than 9 million people in parts of seven states in a Level 2 out of 5 threat on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

A look at the severe storm threat in the South on Thursday.





Great Lakes, Northeast locked in a winter feel

We're almost three weeks into spring, but winter refuses to loosen its grip on the Great Lakes and Northeast. Following the tease of warmth at the end of last week and into the start of the weekend, when many places saw temperatures in the 70s, this return of winterlike conditions feels like even more of a gut punch.

The FOX Forecast Center said areas across much of the Ohio Valley and East Coast will remain 10-15 degrees cooler than average for early April.

Snow is still to come in the Northeast through Friday morning.





Wednesday morning's temperatures plunged to the lowest values so far this week ahead of another chance of rain moving into the Northeast by Thursday. Temperatures will remain below average Thursday, making it a dreary day for most. Some locations within the interior Northeast, especially higher in elevation, could see more snow.

Rain may hang around the New England coast through Sunday afternoon.

Record-breaking heat returns out West

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a major temperature warmup – this time across the western U.S. Here is what you can expect:

Temperatures will increase from Thursday into Friday, and numerous record highs are possible as high pressure builds across the West.

A look at the record heat in the West on Thursday.





High temperatures are expected to climb as much as 25 degrees or more above average by Friday. This anomalous heat will extend over 1,200 miles from the Mexican border out West all the way toward the Canadian border.

Major cities such as Phoenix, Las Vegas and Tucson, Arizona, will be challenging record highs Thursday, Friday and Saturday while also eyeing their first 100-degree day of 2025.

Watch: Woman inside vehicle survives when falling tree crushes it

A woman narrowly escaped death when a tree fell on her vehicle Monday in Pennsylvania. She was driving through Kennett Square , a Philadelphia suburb in Chester County, when a large tree toppled onto her car.

Video of the ordeal showed the woman's vehicle coming to a stop in traffic when the dead tree snapped and fell – seemingly exploding as it hit the ground. The woman is then seen jumping out of her mangled vehicle and looking back in disbelief.

