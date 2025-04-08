Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Watch: Woman inside vehicle survives when falling tree crushes it

Video of the ordeal in Kennett Square showed the woman's vehicle coming to a stop in traffic when the dead tree snapped and fell.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
A near tragedy in a Philadelphia suburb while traveling on the road.

A woman is lucky to be alive after traveling through Kennett Square on Monday when a large tree collapsed onto her car

A near tragedy in a Philadelphia suburb while traveling on the road.

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. – A woman narrowly escaped death when a tree fell on her vehicle Monday in Pennsylvania.

The woman was driving through Kennett Square, a Philadelphia suburb in Chester County, when the large tree toppled onto her car.

Video of the ordeal showed the woman's vehicle coming to a stop in traffic when the dead tree snapped and fell.

FAMOUS BOURBON DISTILLERY SURROUNDED BY FLOODWATER AFTER KENTUCKY SEES MORE THAN A FOOT OF RAIN

A dead tree breaks away and crashes on top of an SUV in traffic.

A dead tree breaks away and crashes on top of an SUV in traffic.

(John DeBow via Storyful / FOX Weather)

The video showed the tree seemingly exploding into smithereens when it hit the ground. 

The woman is then seen jumping out of her mangled vehicle and looking back in disbelief.

Tags
Loading...