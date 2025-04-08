Watch: Woman inside vehicle survives when falling tree crushes it

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. – A woman narrowly escaped death when a tree fell on her vehicle Monday in Pennsylvania.

The woman was driving through Kennett Square, a Philadelphia suburb in Chester County, when the large tree toppled onto her car.

Video of the ordeal showed the woman's vehicle coming to a stop in traffic when the dead tree snapped and fell.

FAMOUS BOURBON DISTILLERY SURROUNDED BY FLOODWATER AFTER KENTUCKY SEES MORE THAN A FOOT OF RAIN

The video showed the tree seemingly exploding into smithereens when it hit the ground.

The woman is then seen jumping out of her mangled vehicle and looking back in disbelief.