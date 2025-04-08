The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Death toll rises as historic flooding persists in central US
Top weather news for Tuesday, April 8, 2025: A deadly barrage of severe weather, tornadoes and torrential rain has come to an end, but the danger is far from over in communities across the Midwest and South as angry rivers continue to rise, forcing families from their homes.
Historic flooding continues in several states as disaster death toll reaches 24
A deadly barrage of severe weather, tornadoes and torrential rain has come to an end, but the danger is far from over in communities across the Midwest and South as angry rivers continue to rise, forcing families from their homes.
Drone photo shows a flooded Western Kentuck Parkway at the White Mills-Eastview Exit.
Flooded highway 1375 in Glendale, Kentucky on Sunday.
Photo shows a flooded Highway 84 between WK & Four Corners.
A car drives past the flooded Nolin River on a highway unaffected by flooding.
Farm sits on the edge of flooding in Glendale, Kentucky.
Scenes of the flood caused by heavy rains across the Midwest of the U.S. in Frankfort, Kentuky, on April 7, 2025.
Aerial view of Buffalo Trace Distillery surrounded by floodwaters in Frankfort, Kentuky, after days of heavy rainfall across the Midwest on April 7, 2025.
Aerial view of Buffalo Trace Distillery surrounded by floodwaters in Frankfort, Kentuky, after days of heavy rainfall across the Midwest on April 7, 2025.
Aerial view of Buffalo Trace Distillery surrounded by floodwaters in Frankfort, Kentuky, after days of heavy rainfall across the Midwest on April 7, 2025.
An aerial view of severe flooding in Frankfort, Kentucky, caused by days of heavy rainfall across the Midwest on April 7, 2025.
An aerial view shows floodwater along Highway 61 following large storms on April 07, 2025, near Sikeston, Missouri.
In this aerial view, vehicles drive through a flooded street following large storms on April 07, 2025 in Portageville, Missouri.
Flooding in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 5, 2025 due to Ohio River flooding.
Flooding in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 5, 2025 due to Ohio River flooding.
Flooding in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 5, 2025 due to Ohio River flooding.
Flooding in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 5, 2025 due to Ohio River flooding.
An aerial view of severe flooding in Frankfort, Kentucky, caused by days of heavy rainfall across the Midwest on April 7, 2025.
An aerial view of severe flooding in Frankfort, Kentucky, caused by days of heavy rainfall across the Midwest on April 7, 2025.
An aerial view of severe flooding in Frankfort, Kentucky, caused by days of heavy rainfall across the Midwest on April 7, 2025.
Sandbag barricades are stacked in downtown Frankfort, Kentuky, to guard against flooding on April 7, 2025.
Houses evacuated are shown as the Kentucky River rises on April 6, 2025 in Frankfort, Kentucky.
A boy looks out from a parking garage as two people on take a boat into the flood waters on April 6, 2025 in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Houses evacuated are shown as the Kentucky River rises on April 6, 2025 in Frankfort, Kentucky.
This aerial view shows damage left by a reported tornado in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, on April 6, 2025.
This aerial view shows damage left by a reported tornado in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, on April 6, 2025.
This aerial view shows damage left by a reported tornado in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, on April 6, 2025.
This aerial view shows damage left by a reported tornado in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, on April 6, 2025.
Floodwater covers a roadway on April 06, 2025 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Ohio River flooding in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 5, 2025.
A giant hole in this resident's home exposes a car parked in the garage.
More debris is mangled and piled up as crews work to clean up the damages caused by a tornado's extreme winds.
A field of damaged cars, wood, and home items littered the area after the tornado struck the small city.
Crews begin cleaning up all the debris and damages caused by the devastating tornado outbreak.
Piles of debris caused by the tornado sit mangled with a downed tree.
Flooding in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
Flooding in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
Southeast slammed with 13th day of powerful thunderstorms
Millions of people in the Southeast spent Monday preparing for the 13th straight day of severe weather as major cities from Florida to the Carolinas were smacked by powerful thunderstorms and flooding rain.
The Buffalo Trace Distillery is located along the banks of the Kentucky River in Frankfort. On Monday, the river crested at 48.2 feet, the second highest in Frankfort's history. The highest flooding on record for the Frankfort Lock was 48.47 feet in 1978.
An aerial view of the famous Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky, shows it surrounded by floodwaters. As of Sunday, the distillery was closed and will not be accessible to consumers or employees.
