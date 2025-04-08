The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Death toll rises as historic flooding persists in central US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Historic flooding continues in several states as disaster death toll reaches 24

A deadly barrage of severe weather , tornadoes and torrential rain has come to an end, but the danger is far from over in communities across the Midwest and South as angry rivers continue to rise, forcing families from their homes .

At least 24 people in seven states have been killed due to the severe weather or flooding , including children and first responders.

President Donald Trump approved emergency disaster declarations for Arkansas , Tennessee and Kentucky , allowing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide additional support for communities grappling with the scope of the historic disaster .

Southeast slammed with 13th day of powerful thunderstorms

Millions of people in the Southeast spent Monday preparing for the 13th straight day of severe weather as major cities from Florida to the Carolinas were smacked by powerful thunderstorms and flooding rain.

In Leon County, Florida, local offices began cleaning up damage from a likely tornado in Tallahassee Monday afternoon. Severe storms also brought damaging wind gusts to eastern North Carolina, where the National Weather Service received reports of trees and power lines knocked down.

Watch: Famous bourbon distillery surrounded by floodwater after Kentucky sees more than a foot of rain

America's oldest continuously operating distillery is temporarily closed because of major flooding in Kentucky this week, caused by days of heavy downpours that have caused the Kentucky, Ohio and Mississippi rivers to surge.

The Buffalo Trace Distillery is located along the banks of the Kentucky River in Frankfort . On Monday, the river crested at 48.2 feet, the second highest in Frankfort's history. The highest flooding on record for the Frankfort Lock was 48.47 feet in 1978.

