The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Death toll rises as historic flooding persists in central US

Top weather news for Tuesday, April 8, 2025: A deadly barrage of severe weather, tornadoes and torrential rain has come to an end, but the danger is far from over in communities across the Midwest and South as angry rivers continue to rise, forcing families from their homes.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Weather in America: April 8, 2025

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Historic flooding continues in several states as disaster death toll reaches 24

A deadly barrage of severe weather, tornadoes and torrential rain has come to an end, but the danger is far from over in communities across the Midwest and South as angry rivers continue to rise, forcing families from their homes.

At least 24 people in seven states have been killed due to the severe weather or flooding, including children and first responders. 

President Donald Trump approved emergency disaster declarations for Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky, allowing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide additional support for communities grappling with the scope of the historic disaster.

  • Drone photo shows a flooded Western Kentuck Parkway at the White Mills-Eastview Exit.
    Drone photo shows a flooded Western Kentuck Parkway at the White Mills-Eastview Exit. (Hardin County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

  • Flooded highway 1375 in Glendale, Kentucky on Sunday.
    Flooded highway 1375 in Glendale, Kentucky on Sunday.  (Hardin County Sheriff's Office)

  • Photo shows a flooded Highway 84 between WK & Four Corners.
    Photo shows a flooded Highway 84 between WK &amp; Four Corners. (Hardin County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

  • A car drives past the flooded Nolin River on a highway unaffected by flooding.
    A car drives past the flooded Nolin River on a highway unaffected by flooding.  (Hardin County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

  • Farm sits on the edge of flooding in Glendale, Kentucky.
    Farm sits on the edge of flooding in Glendale, Kentucky.  (Hardin County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

  • Scenes of the flood caused by heavy rains across the Midwest of the U.S. in Frankfort, Kentuky, on April 7, 2025.
    Scenes of the flood caused by heavy rains across the Midwest of the U.S. in Frankfort, Kentuky, on April 7, 2025.  (LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP)

  • Aerial view of Buffalo Trace Distillery surrounded by floodwaters in Frankfort, Kentuky, after days of heavy rainfall across the Midwest on April 7, 2025. ing.
    Aerial view of Buffalo Trace Distillery surrounded by floodwaters in Frankfort, Kentuky, after days of heavy rainfall across the Midwest on April 7, 2025.  (LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Aerial view of Buffalo Trace Distillery surrounded by floodwaters in Frankfort, Kentuky, after days of heavy rainfall across the Midwest on April 7, 2025. ing.
    Aerial view of Buffalo Trace Distillery surrounded by floodwaters in Frankfort, Kentuky, after days of heavy rainfall across the Midwest on April 7, 2025. (LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Aerial view of Buffalo Trace Distillery surrounded by floodwaters in Frankfort, Kentuky, after days of heavy rainfall across the Midwest on April 7, 2025. (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA / AFP)
    Aerial view of Buffalo Trace Distillery surrounded by floodwaters in Frankfort, Kentuky, after days of heavy rainfall across the Midwest on April 7, 2025.  (LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)

    An aerial view of severe flooding in Frankfort, Kentucky, caused by days of heavy rainfall across the Midwest on April 7, 2025. (LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)

  • An aerial view shows floodwater along Highway 61 following large storms on April 07, 2025 near Sikeston, Missouri.
    An aerial view shows floodwater along Highway 61  following large storms on April 07, 2025, near Sikeston, Missouri. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

  • In this aerial view, vehicles drive through a flooded street following large storms on April 07, 2025 in Portageville, Missouri.
    In this aerial view, vehicles drive through a flooded street following large storms on April 07, 2025 in Portageville, Missouri. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

  • Flooding in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 5, 2025 due to Ohio River flooding.
    Flooding in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 5, 2025 due to Ohio River flooding.  (Eric Willoughby/X)

  • Flooding in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 5, 2025 due to Ohio River flooding.
    Flooding in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 5, 2025 due to Ohio River flooding.  (Eric Willoughby/X)

  • Flooding in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 5, 2025 due to Ohio River flooding.
    Flooding in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 5, 2025 due to Ohio River flooding.  (Eric Willoughby/X)

  • Flooding in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 5, 2025 due to Ohio River flooding.
    Flooding in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 5, 2025 due to Ohio River flooding.  (Eric Willoughby/X)

  • An aerial view of severe flooding in Frankfort, Kentucky, caused by days of heavy rainfall across the Midwest on April 7, 2025.
    An aerial view of severe flooding in Frankfort, Kentucky, caused by days of heavy rainfall across the Midwest on April 7, 2025. (LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)

  • An aerial view of severe flooding in Frankfort, Kentucky, caused by days of heavy rainfall across the Midwest on April 7, 2025.
    An aerial view of severe flooding in Frankfort, Kentucky, caused by days of heavy rainfall across the Midwest on April 7, 2025. (LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)

  • An aerial view of severe flooding in Frankfort, Kentucky, caused by days of heavy rainfall across the Midwest on April 7, 2025.
    An aerial view of severe flooding in Frankfort, Kentucky, caused by days of heavy rainfall across the Midwest on April 7, 2025.  (LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Sandbag barricades are stacked in downtown Frankfort, Kentuky, to guard against flooding on April 7, 2025.
    Sandbag barricades are stacked in downtown Frankfort, Kentuky, to guard against flooding on April 7, 2025. (LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Houses evacuated are shown as the Kentucky River rises on April 6, 2025 in Frankfort, Kentucky.
    Houses evacuated are shown as the Kentucky River rises on April 6, 2025 in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

  • A boy looks out from a parking garage as two people on take a boat into the flood waters on April 6, 2025 in Frankfort, Kentucky.
    A boy looks out from a parking garage as two people on take a boat into the flood waters on April 6, 2025 in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

  • Houses evacuated are shown as the Kentucky River rises on April 6, 2025 in Frankfort, Kentucky.
    Houses evacuated are shown as the Kentucky River rises on April 6, 2025 in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

    This aerial view shows damage left by a reported tornado in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, on April 6, 2025.  (LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)

  • This aerial view shows damage left by a reported tornado in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, on April 6, 2025. Violent storms battering the central-eastern US have killed at least 16 people, officials said, with the National Weather Service warning on April 6 of "severe" flash flooding in the coming days. A line of fierce storms stretching from Arkansas to Ohio has damaged buildings, flooded roadways and produced dozens of tornadoes in recent days. (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA / AFP) (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)
    This aerial view shows damage left by a reported tornado in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, on April 6, 2025. (LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)

  • This aerial view shows damage left by a reported tornado in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, on April 6, 2025. Violent storms battering the central-eastern US have killed at least 16 people, officials said, with the National Weather Service warning on April 6 of "severe" flash flooding in the coming days. A line of fierce storms stretching from Arkansas to Ohio has damaged buildings, flooded roadways and produced dozens of tornadoes in recent days. (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA / AFP) (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)
    This aerial view shows damage left by a reported tornado in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, on April 6, 2025. (LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)

  • This aerial view shows damage left by a reported tornado in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, on April 6, 2025. Violent storms battering the central-eastern US have killed at least 16 people, officials said, with the National Weather Service warning on April 6 of "severe" flash flooding in the coming days. A line of fierce storms stretching from Arkansas to Ohio has damaged buildings, flooded roadways and produced dozens of tornadoes in recent days. (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA / AFP) (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)
    This aerial view shows damage left by a reported tornado in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, on April 6, 2025. (LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)

  • POPLAR BLUFF, MISSOURI - APRIL 06: Floodwater covers a roadway on April 06, 2025 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Thunderstorms, heavy rains, high winds, and tornadoes have plagued the regions for several days, causing widespread damage. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
     Floodwater covers a roadway on April 06, 2025 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

  • Ohio River flooding in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 5, 2025.
    Ohio River flooding in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 5, 2025. (Matt Bruning/ODOT)

  • A giant hole in this resident's home exposes a car parked in the garage.
    A giant hole in this resident's home exposes a car parked in the garage. (FOX Weather)

  • More debris is mangled and piled up as crews work to clean up the damages caused by a tornado's extreme winds.
    More debris is mangled and piled up as crews work to clean up the damages caused by a tornado's extreme winds. (FOX Weather)

  • A field of damaged cars, wood, and home items littered the area after the tornado struck the small city.
    A field of damaged cars, wood, and home items littered the area after the tornado struck the small city. (FOX Weather)

  • Crews begin cleaning up all the debris and damages caused by the devastating tornado outbreak.
    Crews begin cleaning up all the debris and damages caused by the devastating tornado outbreak. (FOX Weather)

  • Piles of debris caused by the tornado sit mangled with a downed tree.
    Piles of debris caused by the tornado sit mangled with a downed tree. (FOX Weather)

  • Flooding in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
    Flooding in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. (Kirkman Aerial Photography / Facebook)

  • Flooding in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
    Flooding in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. (Kirkman Aerial Photography / Facebook)

Southeast slammed with 13th day of powerful thunderstorms

Millions of people in the Southeast spent Monday preparing for the 13th straight day of severe weather as major cities from Florida to the Carolinas were smacked by powerful thunderstorms and flooding rain.

In Leon County, Florida, local offices began cleaning up damage from a likely tornado in Tallahassee Monday afternoon. Severe storms also brought damaging wind gusts to eastern North Carolina, where the National Weather Service received reports of trees and power lines knocked down.

Leon County Public Works clears debris from a road after severe weather on April 7, 2025.

Leon County Public Works clears debris from a road after severe weather on April 7, 2025. 

(Leon County Government/Facebook)

Watch: Famous bourbon distillery surrounded by floodwater after Kentucky sees more than a foot of rain

America's oldest continuously operating distillery is temporarily closed because of major flooding in Kentucky this week, caused by days of heavy downpours that have caused the Kentucky, Ohio and Mississippi rivers to surge

The Buffalo Trace Distillery is located along the banks of the Kentucky River in Frankfort. On Monday, the river crested at 48.2 feet, the second highest in Frankfort's history. The highest flooding on record for the Frankfort Lock was 48.47 feet in 1978. 

