The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Weekend tornado outbreak kills 5 as more severe weather looms

Weekend tornado outbreak leaves 5 dead in central US

Five people are dead after a dayslong tornado outbreak ravaged the Plains and Midwest over the weekend. Since Friday, nearly 130 reports of tornadoes have been tallied by the National Weather Service from Texas to Iowa.

Some of the worst damage occurred in towns such as Minden in Iowa, Elkhorn in Nebraska and Sulphur and Holdenville in Oklahoma. According to officials, one person died in Minden from injuries sustained during Friday's twister, and four others were killed in Oklahoma during the tornadoes on Saturday night.

More severe weather threatens tornado-ravaged areas this week

The risk of severe weather is lower on Monday, with only a few severe storms possible from parts of South Texas into the lower Mississippi Valley. However, the risk increases again Tuesday and Wednesday as severe thunderstorms threaten some of the same areas that were just ravaged by deadly tornadoes over the weekend.

The severe weather outlook for Tuesday, April 30, and Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Watch this

Drone video shows Sulphur, Oklahoma, nearly unrecognizable after it took a direct hit from a tornado Saturday night. Survey teams with the NWS in Norman, Oklahoma, have found at least EF-3 damage in the city. Further investigation is needed to determine if the twister's preliminary rating will go higher or not.

