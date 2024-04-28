More severe weather to ravage central US on Sunday after Saturday night's deadly tornado outbreak in Oklahoma

Another day of severe weather is expected on Sunday for the central U.S., which is still recovering from the several damaging tornadoes that have struck parts of the region since Friday.

A deadly tornado outbreak caused widespread damage in Oklahoma on Saturday night. That was preceded by another destructive tornado outbreak in Nebraska and Iowa on Friday.

Happening now

Showers and thunderstorms are slowly tracking eastward across portions of the Plains, Midwest and South. However, most of the storms have remained below severe limits so far on Sunday morning.

The slow-moving nature of the storms has prompted the National Weather Service to issue Flash Flood Warnings in parts of North Texas, eastern Kansas and western Missouri.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

(FOX Weather)



Severe weather threatens more than 51 million people Sunday

The FOX Forecast Center expects severe thunderstorms to fire back up Sunday afternoon and evening from parts of East Texas and northwestern Louisiana into southwestern Missouri.

Damaging winds and a few tornadoes are expected along the stronger parts of the line of storms. A couple of strong tornadoes could develop from southwestern Arkansas into East Texas.

A more isolated severe weather threat is expected farther north over parts of the lower and mid-Missouri Valley.

In total, more than 51 million people are included in the severe thunderstorm risk zone for Sunday.