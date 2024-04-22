The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Multiday severe weather threat for US grows

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, April 23, 2024, and National Picnic Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe weather threat spans at least 8 states this week

The forecast for a dayslong severe weather threat is becoming clearer. Storms are expected to begin as early as Wednesday, with a low-end threat in Oklahoma and Texas. The risk zone will eventually expand to include at least eight states by Friday.

The severe weather outlook for this week across the U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Wet weather heads for Northeast

A system moving quickly across the northern tier of the U.S. is set to bring rainy weather to the Northeast starting Tuesday night. While it likely won’t amount to much, the most widespread rain is expected Wednesday in a swath that stretches from Maine to the mid-Atlantic.

The outlook for a system moving toward the Northeast.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: ‘All hail broke loose’

A monstrous storm unleashed its fury on a town in South Carolina over the weekend, dumping softball-sized hail on parts of the region that resulted in extensive damage. "All hail broke loose, literally," said Austin Jefferson, a resident of Rock Hill.

Celebrate National Parks Week

All this week, FOX Weather’s Robert Ray is taking you to some of the country's most beautiful locations to celebrate National Parks Week.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.