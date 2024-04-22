Road trip summer: 75% of US travelers plan to drive this summer, survey finds

Travel experts at The Vacationer released their 2024 summer travel survey results this week, giving an overview of what travelers can expect this summer season beginning on Memorial Day weekend.

The anonymous survey asked more than 1,000 American adults if and how they plan to travel this summer. Mathematics professor Eric Jones of Rowan College, South Jersey, analyzed the results.

According to the survey, nearly 82% of Americans plan to travel this summer, which could be more than 212 million adults throughout the season. This number is down from summer 2023, with 3% fewer people intending to travel at least once this summer.

While nearly 52%, or 132 million Americans, said they would fly this summer, air travelers are down compared to last summer, when 54% intended to fly at least once.

SEVERAL US AIRPORTS DROP IN PASSENGER RANKINGS AS INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL BOOMS

According to The Points Guy, airline passengers could be in for another busy summer travel season in the U.S. and internationally. Experts also don't expect fairs to drop significantly compared to last summer.

The average domestic airfare for June will cost about $303, with round-trip routes trending lower for July and August, according to The Points Guy.

According to The Vacationer survey, the most popular method of travel is by road. Seventy-five percent of Americans intend to take at least one road trip this summer, most driving somewhere within 100 miles of their home.

Less than 21% will stick to a destination within 250 miles from home, and 5.8% will drive more than 1,000 miles from home.

WILL THE ANNUAL SEAWEED INVASION THREATEN FLORIDA BEACHES IN 2024?

How much road trip travelers pay at the gas pump this summer remains to be seen.

According to AAA, the increasing gas prices may be about to stall – at least for a little while. The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.67, about two months ahead of Memorial Day weekend, when the summer travel season begins.

"The situation overseas with war in both the Middle East and Ukraine has the oil market on edge," AAA Andrew Gross spokesperson said. "But this is also the time of year we may see a bit of a lull in gasoline demand between the end of spring breaks and ahead of Memorial Day. So the national average for gas may waffle a bit with small increases, some flat days, and even some price dips."