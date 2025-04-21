Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Storms kill 3 in Oklahoma as gloomy skies could shroud Pope's funeral

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, April 21, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

At least 3 dead as severe storms pummel central US over Easter weekend

Powerful thunderstorms that produced large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes and flooding tore across the Plains and Midwest in the central U.S. over Easter weekend, leaving at least three people dead.

According to Hughes County Emergency Management in Oklahoma , a tornado with a preliminary rating of EF-1 with winds of 105-110 mph touched down in the community of Spaulding, located southeast of Oklahoma City , on Saturday night. One person was killed, and two others were injured.

In Moore , at least two people, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed when flooding swept their vehicle away.

Pope Francis dies on Easter Monday at 88, Vatican says

Officials at the Vatican in Italy announced the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday.

"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis," announced Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber. "At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father."

People from around the world will now descend upon the Vatican in Vatican City, located within Rome, to mourn Pope Francis's death while a new Pope is chosen.

Temperatures in Vatican City will range from the low to mid-70s with sunny skies and a few chances of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday.

Watch: Bald eagle deters New York golfer from finishing round

A New York golfer was aiming for a birdie but got an eagle instead.

A video shows him in the Long Island town of Old Westbury nearly losing his approach shot to a bald eagle sitting perched on the course. The man hit the ball onto the green in a nice approach shot, setting him up well for a relatively short putt. In a stroke of bad luck, the eagle may have thought he was set up well for a quick snack.

National Park Week: Explore the natural wonders of Grand Canyon

National Park Week is underway, and the theme this year is National Park Playlist, which celebrates musical connections to national parks and the American story. Each day of National Park Week will have suggestions for things to do designated under a music genre.

Grand Canyon National Park is home to the country’s largest canyon. It has an average depth of a mile, and showcases a unique geology that comes from the immense power of water to erode the landscape over millions of years.

