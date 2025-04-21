Search
Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Storms kill 3 in Oklahoma as gloomy skies could shroud Pope's funeral

Top weather news for Monday, April 21, 2025: Powerful thunderstorms that produced large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes and flooding tore across the Plains and Midwest in the central U.S. over Easter weekend, leaving at least three people dead.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Weather in America: April 21, 2025

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Monday, April 21, 2025. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, April 21, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

At least 3 dead as severe storms pummel central US over Easter weekend

According to Hughes County Emergency Management in Oklahoma, a tornado with a preliminary rating of EF-1 with winds of 105-110 mph touched down in the community of Spaulding, located southeast of Oklahoma City, on Saturday night. One person was killed, and two others were injured.

This image sows tornado damage in Spaulding, Oklahoma.

Tornado damage is seen in Spaulding, Oklahoma.

(Hughes County Emergency Management/Facebook)

In Moore, at least two people, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed when flooding swept their vehicle away.

Pope Francis dies on Easter Monday at 88, Vatican says

Officials at the Vatican in Italy announced the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday.

"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis," announced Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber. "At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father."

People from around the world will now descend upon the Vatican in Vatican City, located within Rome, to mourn Pope Francis's death while a new Pope is chosen.

Temperatures in Vatican City will range from the low to mid-70s with sunny skies and a few chances of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday.

This graphic shows the weather forecast for Vatican City over the next seven days.

(FOX Weather)

Watch: Bald eagle deters New York golfer from finishing round

A New York golfer was aiming for a birdie but got an eagle instead.

A video shows him in the Long Island town of Old Westbury nearly losing his approach shot to a bald eagle sitting perched on the course. The man hit the ball onto the green in a nice approach shot, setting him up well for a relatively short putt. In a stroke of bad luck, the eagle may have thought he was set up well for a quick snack. 

An eagle threatened to fly away with a golfer's ball on Old Westbury, New York.

New York golfer nearly loses ball to bald eagle

An eagle threatened to fly away with a golfer's ball on Old Westbury, New York.

National Park Week: Explore the natural wonders of Grand Canyon

National Park Week is underway, and the theme this year is National Park Playlist, which celebrates musical connections to national parks and the American story. Each day of National Park Week will have suggestions for things to do designated under a music genre. 

Grand Canyon National Park is home to the country’s largest canyon. It has an average depth of a mile, and showcases a unique geology that comes from the immense power of water to erode the landscape over millions of years.

Saturday marks the start of National Parks Week, and FOX Weather is excited to bring you an inside look at some of the most stunning locations in the country. FOX Weather's Robert Ray takes you the Grand Canyon National Park to admire one of America's natural wonders.

Explore the natural wonders of Grand Canyon National Park

